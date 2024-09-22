Bite into 40 Free Spins on ‘Vampire Vixen’ at Miami Club

Miami Club Casino is spicing up the Halloween season with a thrilling bonus offer—40 free spins on the chilling Vampire Vixen slot!

This no-deposit bonus brings the dark allure of vampires to your screen, promising hours of spine-tingling fun and fantastic rewards.

Step into the World of Vampire Vixen

Vampire Vixen, created by WGS software, is a 5-reel slot with 25 paylines, designed to captivate players with its eerie yet seductive vampire theme. The titular character, a mesmerizing Vampire Vixen with her long black hair and hypnotic beauty, takes center stage, inviting you into a world of dark fantasy. The symbols add to the haunting atmosphere, featuring icons such as a white wolf, mystical charms, sparkling jewelry, and a creepy haunted mansion, all against a backdrop of moody, gothic visuals.

With an RTP (Return to Player) of 94.87%, Vampire Vixen offers exciting gameplay with multiple features, including wilds, multipliers, scatters, and—you guessed it—free spins! This makes every spin an opportunity for more rewards and bigger wins.

Claim Your 40 Free Spins – No Deposit Needed!

To make the most of this spooky season, Miami Club Casino is giving away 40 free spins on Vampire Vixen to new players! Simply use the code VVM918 and dive into the haunted reels without needing to make a deposit.

Bonus Code : VVM918

: VVM918 Wagering Requirement : 40x

: 40x Max Cashout : $150

: $150 Available Dates : September 18 – October 9

: September 18 – October 9 Eligible Players: New players only

More Bonuses to Sink Your Teeth Into

If you’re looking to extend your gameplay beyond Vampire Vixen, Miami Club Casino has more exciting promotions for both new and returning players. For a limited time, you can use the code OKTOBERFUN to claim a 100% match bonus up to $200 plus 30 free spins on Tailgate Blitz, another thrilling 5-reel game perfect for sports lovers.

Bonus Code : OKTOBERFUN

: OKTOBERFUN Min. Deposit : $25

: $25 Wagering Requirement : 20x

: 20x No Max Cashout

Available Dates : September 19 – 26

: September 19 – 26 Eligible Players: All players

Double Your Fun with Double Rewards Points in September

Throughout September, Miami Club Casino is also offering double rewards points on select games, including Down the Drain, 20,000 Leagues, and Shaaark!. It’s a great opportunity to rack up extra points while enjoying a variety of games, giving you more chances to claim rewards and play for longer.

Ready for a Fang-tastic Experience?

Don’t miss out on this limited-time Vampire Vixen offer at Miami Club Casino! Whether you’re drawn to the seductive charm of the vampire or the thrill of free spins, this bonus will surely give you the Halloween gaming excitement you crave.