Buffalo Bounty XL is Now Live at Miami Club Casino!

Unleash the Jackpot Stampede with Dragon Gaming’s Latest Release

Get ready to embark on a wild adventure with the launch of Buffalo Bounty XL™ at Miami Club Casino! From August 4th to September 4th, players can take advantage of an incredible offer: a 100% bonus up to $100 using the code BUFFALOXL100—no deposit required! This thrilling new game from Dragon Gaming promises non-stop excitement and the chance to win big.

Ride the Jackpot Wins

In Buffalo Bounty XL™, you’ll join the majestic herd on a quest for life-changing jackpots. This enhanced version of the beloved Buffalo Bounty™ introduces the highly anticipated Spin & Lock feature, allowing you to trigger one of four jackpots for massive rewards.

Buffalo Bounty XL™ brings the wilderness to life with stunning symbols, including pumas, eagles, deer, and foxes. But it’s the mighty buffalo that reigns supreme, unlocking special jackpot features and delivering the biggest wins.

Key Features:

Wilderness-Themed Symbols : Immerse yourself in the wild with beautifully designed animal symbols.

: Immerse yourself in the wild with beautifully designed animal symbols. Special Jackpot Feature : Trigger jackpots with the powerful buffalo symbol.

: Trigger jackpots with the powerful buffalo symbol. Bonus Symbols : Unlock the free spins game for even more chances to win.

: Unlock the free spins game for even more chances to win. Huge Payouts: Win up to 5,000x your stake!

Spin & Lock and Free Spins

From the moment you load the game, your eyes will be drawn to the four enticing jackpot figures hovering beside the reels. Land four buffalo symbols to win any of these jackpots. But the excitement doesn’t stop there—landing three or more bonus symbols will take you into an electrifying free spins round packed with amazing features.

Spin & Lock Feature:

Four or More Buffaloes : Trigger the Spin & Lock feature, where the re-spin counter resets to three as long as new buffalo symbols appear.

: Trigger the Spin & Lock feature, where the re-spin counter resets to three as long as new buffalo symbols appear. Buffalo Symbol Values: Each buffalo symbol carries a value—1x, 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, 10x, Mini, Minor, Major, and Grand. These values are added up and paid out when the re-spin counter hits zero or all symbol positions are covered.

Free Spins Features:

Instant Win : Grab an immediate 50x total stake win.

: Grab an immediate 50x total stake win. Ultra Spin : Enjoy expanded wilds on reels 1, 3, and 5.

: Enjoy expanded wilds on reels 1, 3, and 5. Jumbo Symbol: Watch as high-paying symbols transform into 3×3 icons for big wins.

Game Details

Buffalo Bounty XL™ is a 5×4 layout video slot that can expand to 5×8 during the Spin & Lock feature, offering 20 fixed paylines. With an RTP of 95.22%, this game promises thrilling gameplay and lucrative rewards.

Additional Features:

Autoplay : Sit back and watch the action unfold with the Autoplay feature.

: Sit back and watch the action unfold with the Autoplay feature. Bonus Buy: Jump straight into the bonus game with the Bonus Buy button.

Don’t miss out on the action! Join the herd and experience the thrill of Buffalo Bounty XL™ at Miami Club Casino today. With incredible features, stunning graphics, and the potential for huge wins, this game is sure to become a favorite. Use code BUFFALOXL100 to claim your bonus and start your wild adventure!