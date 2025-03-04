Carnival Welcome Bonus Available at Red Stag Casino

The party starts now at Red Stag Casino! Get ready to immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere of Mardi Gras with Mardi Gras – Joker’s Wild and enjoy a celebration filled with vibrant colors, festive music, and big wins.

To mark this grand occasion, Red Stag is offering an incredible Carnival Welcome Bonus, packed with free spins and generous match bonuses for new players. So, put on your party mask, grab some beads, and let the festivities begin!

Exclusive Carnival Bonus Offers

🎭 50 Free Spins on Mardi Gras – Joker’s Wild 🎭

Bonus Code: BEADSPINS

BEADSPINS No Deposit Required

Wagering Requirement: 40x

40x Max Cashout: $160

$160 Available From: Feb 27 – Mar 9

Feb 27 – Mar 9 Eligibility: New Players Only

Start the celebration with 50 Free Spins on Mardi Gras – Joker’s Wild—no deposit needed! This is your chance to experience the thrills of Bourbon Street without spending a dime. Use the BEADSPINS code and let the carnival spirit guide you to lucky wins.

🎊 333% Up to $666 Welcome Bonus + 120 Free Spins 🎊

Bonus Code: CARNIVAL

CARNIVAL Minimum Deposit: $10

$10 Wagering Requirement: 30x (bonus + deposit)

30x (bonus + deposit) Available From: Feb 27 – Mar 9

Feb 27 – Mar 9 Eligibility: New Players Only

Boost your bankroll with a spectacular 333% deposit match up to $666 and enjoy 120 Free Spins on Mardi Gras – Joker’s Wild. With just a $10 deposit, you can maximize your carnival winnings and keep the party rolling!

Game Spotlight: Mardi Gras – Joker’s Wild 🎭

Step onto Bourbon Street, where the Mardi Gras – Joker’s Wild slot transforms your gaming experience into an extravagant festival. This game captures the heart of the world-famous Mardi Gras celebration with its bright, flamboyant colors and lively carnival symbols. Keep an eye out for the Joker Scatter Wilds, which can multiply your winnings by 2X, 4X, or even 8X!

Exciting Features:

Scatter Masks Bonus: Land 3 or more Scatter Masks to trigger 8, 10, or 15 Free Spins .

Land to trigger . Win Multipliers: Free Spin prizes are multiplied by 4X, 8X, or 16X .

Free Spin prizes are . Retrigger Free Spins: Extend your celebration by retriggering additional Free Spins.

Extend your celebration by retriggering additional Free Spins. Symbolic Carnival Icons: Enjoy an array of festive symbols including a Daiquiri Drink, a Dancer, Balloons, a Crown, and a Feathered Mask.

With its dynamic gameplay, exhilarating multipliers, and retriggerable Free Spins, Mardi Gras – Joker’s Wild delivers an unforgettable celebration of fun and fortune!

Join the Carnival at Red Stag Casino!

There’s no better time to join Red Stag Casino than now! Claim your 50 Free Spins with BEADSPINS and boost your first deposit with CARNIVAL for a 333% match up to $666 plus 120 Free Spins. The festivities are in full swing from Feb 27 – Mar 9, so don’t miss out on your chance to dance with Lady Luck and win big.

Are you ready to celebrate Mardi Gras the Red Stag way? Grab your bonus today and let the good times roll!