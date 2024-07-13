CasinoMax’s 7th Birthday Party + Primal Warriors Slot Bonus!

We are thrilled to announce that CasinoMax is celebrating its 7th birthday, and we want you to join the festivities!

To mark this special occasion, CasinoMax is rolling out exciting bonuses and free spins to both new and existing players. Let’s dive into the details of our spectacular birthday bash!

Special Birthday Bonus for New Players

To welcome new players to the CasinoMax family, we are offering a fantastic party gift:

377% Bonus + 77 Extra Spins on Interstellar 7’s!

Use Coupon Code: MAX7BDAY

How to Redeem:

Sign Up: Create your CasinoMax account. Deposit: Make a minimum deposit of $35 or more. Apply the Code: Enter the coupon code MAX7BDAY to unlock your bonus and spins.

Terms and Conditions:

This offer is available until 23:59 EST on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 .

. New players only.

Minimum deposit of $35 required.

The deposit, bonus, and spin winnings must be wagered 40 times before a cash-out is permitted.

before a cash-out is permitted. The coupon code allows you to play all slot games and can be used only once.

The maximum bet allowed is $10.

There are no maximum cash-out restrictions when using deposit match bonuses.

General terms and conditions apply.

Exciting Offers for Existing Players

Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about our loyal players! Keep an eye on your inbox because we have some juicy offers coming your way too.

New Game Launch: Primal Warriors: Legacy

We’re excited to announce the launch of our newest game, Primal Warriors: Legacy! Gear up and join the battle to reclaim your fortunes in this action-packed slot game.

Game Features:

5 Reels, 25 Paylines

Top Award: 50,000 times the bet per line

50,000 times the bet per line Free Games Feature: Golden Tree Scatter symbols trigger up to 10 Free Games, transforming into a single Oversized symbol covering reels 2, 3, and 4 while the rest of the reels spin. Land more Scatters and win Extra Free Games!

Golden Tree Scatter symbols trigger up to 10 Free Games, transforming into a single Oversized symbol covering reels 2, 3, and 4 while the rest of the reels spin. Land more Scatters and win Extra Free Games! Hold & Spin Feature: Warrior Coins bring this feature to life, morphing the gameboard into 15 spinning reels with Coins held in place. New Coins lock in and reset Re-Spins to 3. Cover all 15 positions with Warrior Coins to win the Grand Jackpot!

Huge Offer on Primal Warriors: Legacy

To celebrate the launch, new players across all our brands can claim:

150 Spins on Primal Warriors: Legacy

Use Coupon Code: PWLEGACY150

How to Redeem:

Sign Up: Create your CasinoMax account. Deposit: Make a minimum deposit of $35 or more. Apply the Code: Enter the coupon code PWLEGACY150 to unlock your spins.

Terms and Conditions:

This offer ends at 23:59 EST on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 .

. New players only.

Minimum deposit of $35 required.

The deposit and spin winnings must be wagered 40 times before a cash-out is permitted.

before a cash-out is permitted. The coupon code allows you to play all slot games and can be used only once.

The maximum bet allowed is $10.

There are no maximum cash-out restrictions when using deposit match bonuses.

General terms and conditions apply.

Join the Celebration!

Whether you’re a new player or a longtime fan, CasinoMax’s 7th birthday celebration is packed with incredible offers and thrilling new games. Join us and make the most of these fantastic opportunities. Here’s to more fun, more wins, and many more years of gaming excitement at CasinoMax!

Happy Birthday, CasinoMax!