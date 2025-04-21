Celebrate Roaring21’s 7th Bday – Free Spins & $1,500 Bonus

Happy 7th Birthday, Roaring 21! 🎂 Triple free spins, 150% match bonus worth up to $1,500!

This April, it’s time to throw some confetti and raise your glasses — because Roaring 21 Casino is officially turning 7 years old! Starting Monday, April 21, 2025, join the celebration with free spins, a huge deposit bonus, and party-ready promo codes that’ll get you spinning and winning in no time.

Pick & Play Free Spins Extravaganza

You’ve got options — three of them, to be exact! Claim your choice of 50 Free Spins on any of the following hot slot titles:

🔮 50 Free Spins on Tarot Destiny

🦁 50 Free Spins on Great Golden Lion

🍬 50 Free Spins on Sweet 16 Blast!

Use Promo Code: FB-ROARING21

🎯 Minimum deposit of $35 within the past 180 days required.

These exclusive free spins are the perfect way to get into the birthday spirit and possibly score some celebratory wins while you’re at it.

150% Deposit Bonus – Up to $1,500 Free!

Why stop at spins when you can go big with bonus cash? Grab a 150% Match Bonus up to $1,500 and keep the celebration going all month long!

Use Promo Code: R21BDAY150

Terms & Conditions Snapshot

🆓 Free Spins – FB-ROARING21

Must have deposited $35+ in the past 180 days

40x wagering requirement on winnings

Maximum cash-out: $100

Max bet per spin: $10

Redeemable once per player

Valid for slot play only

💰 Deposit Bonus – R21BDAY150

40x wagering on deposit + bonus

No max cash-out

Max bet per spin: $10

Redeemable once per player

Valid for slot play only

⏰ Promotion ends at 11:59 PM EST on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

🔒 Standard Roaring 21 terms and conditions apply.

Join the Party at Roaring 21

Whether you’re a longtime player or new to the scene, this birthday bash is too good to miss. With three sets of free spins and a massive deposit bonus, there’s never been a better time to play, spin, and win.

Celebrate Roaring 21’s 7th in style — and take home your share of the birthday rewards today!