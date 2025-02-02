Charms of the Forest at Sloto’Cash 20 Free Spins No Deposit!

Embark on an Enchanted Adventure with ‘Charms of the Forest’ – Now Live at SlotoCash!

Step into a mesmerizing realm of magic and mystery with the all-new ‘Charms of the Forest’ slot, brought to you by SpinLogic! SlotoCash invites all players to explore this fairy-tale-inspired adventure, where unicorns, glowing butterflies, and mystical magic stones create an enchanting slot experience filled with spellbinding wins.

Claim Your Exclusive Bonus!

To celebrate the launch of this magical slot, Sloto’Cash is offering players two incredible bonus opportunities to make their journey through the enchanted forest even more rewarding.

20 Free Spins – No Deposit Required!

Bonus Code: 20CHARMSPINS

Requirement: No deposit needed

Max. Cashout: $200

Wagering Requirement: 40x

Validity: January 30 – February 28

Eligibility: Available to all players

Spin for free and discover the wonders that await in Charms of the Forest!

100 Easy-Win Spins with a Small Deposit!

Bonus Code: EASY100CHARM

Requirement: Minimum deposit of $25

Max. Cashout: No limit

Wagering Requirement: 25x

Validity: January 30 – February 28

Eligibility: Available to all players

With 100 spins at your fingertips, your adventure through the enchanted forest has never looked more promising!

A Magical Slot Experience Awaits

Charms of the Forest is a visually stunning 5×3 slot with 20 paylines, designed to transport players into a world of fantasy and fortune. The game is packed with thrilling features that will keep you spinning for more:

Free Games Feature: Land just three Tree Spirit Scatters to trigger 8 Free Games! Watch out for the Wild Forest Fairy, who nudges to cover an entire reel, enhancing your winning potential.

Hold & Spin Bonus: Discover six Golden Apples or Magical Stones to activate 3 Re-Spins! Golden Apples lock in place while other reels continue to spin, offering endless chances to collect more symbols.

Jackpot Prizes: Accumulate Magical Stones during Hold & Spin for a shot at the Mini, Minor, Major, or Grand Jackpot! Fill the entire board with Golden Apples and Magical Stones, and your feature wins will be doubled!

With each spin, you step deeper into a fairy tale brimming with hidden treasures and magical surprises.

Start Your Fairytale Adventure Today!

Don’t miss out on these spellbinding offers—claim your 20 Free Spins or 100 Easy-Win Spins now and let the magic of Charms of the Forest lead you to enchanting rewards at Sloto’Cash!

Spin now and let the fairy tale unfold at Sloto’Cash Casino!