Claim a Magical $300 This Valentine’s Day at Slots Capital

Love is in the Air at SlotsCapital.lv Casino with a Sweet 150% Deposit Bonus on the Mystical Forest of Forbidden Treasures Slot!

February 6, 2025 (PRESS RELEASE) – This Valentine’s Day, let love and adventure bloom in a mystical forest of glowing flora at Slots Capital Casino! From February 6-12, players can enjoy a 150% deposit bonus up to $300 and embark on an enchanting journey through the Forest of Forbidden Treasures slot. Fall in love with every spin as you uncover magical rewards hidden deep within the glowing wilderness!

Enter a Mystical Forest of Wins!

Developed by Rival, Forest of Forbidden Treasures is an immersive slot that transports players to a glowing, magical woodland filled with mystical creatures like unicorns and rabbits. The game’s highest-paying regular symbol, the majestic Unicorn, grants a generous 200x the bet for landing five on a payline.

What sets this game apart is its 720 ways to win and bi-directional paylines, meaning wins count from both left-to-right and right-to-left, doubling your opportunities for big rewards!

Magical Features to Boost Your Wins

Wild Symbols – Substitute for all but Scatter symbols, increasing your chances of forming winning combinations.

– Substitute for all but Scatter symbols, increasing your chances of forming winning combinations. 2x Multiplier Wild – Appears on Reel 3 to double your wins for even greater payouts.

– Appears on Reel 3 to for even greater payouts. Treasure Chest Scatters – Unlock massive rewards! Land: 3 Scatters to win 500x your bet 4 Scatters to win 2,000x your bet 5 Scatters to win 5,000x your bet

– Unlock massive rewards! Land: Fairy Wheel Bonus – Spin for even more enchanting prizes!

– Spin for even more enchanting prizes! Double Up Gamble Feature – Feeling bold? Take a risk and gamble your winnings for a chance to double them instantly.

“Take a love-filled adventure into the Forest of Forbidden Treasures this Valentine’s! With 720 ways to win, Wilds, Scatters, and a Bonus Game, uncover hidden treasures and thrilling rewards in this magical, mysterious forest. Perfect for those chasing excitement and big wins!” – Steven Vaughn, Slots Capital Casino Manager.

150% DEPOSIT BONUS – Forest of Forbidden Treasures

Bonus Available to ALL PLAYERS – February 6-12, 2025

Bonus Valid On: Forest of Forbidden Treasures by Rival

Forest of Forbidden Treasures by Rival Minimum Deposit: $30

$30 Wagering Requirement: 40X (deposit + bonus)

40X (deposit + bonus) Maximum Bonus: $300

$300 Maximum Cashout: 10x Deposit

10x Deposit BONUS CODE: LOVE150

Captivating players across the globe, Slots Capital Casino is renowned for its vast collection of top-tier casino games and generous player bonuses. Whether you're a seasoned slots enthusiast or a casual gamer looking for Valentine's thrills, this limited-time 150% bonus on Forest of Forbidden Treasures is the perfect opportunity to win big!

Head to Slots Capital Casino between February 6-12 and embrace the magic of love and fortune. Spin, win, and let the treasures of the mystical forest unfold before you!