Discover Celestial Secrets at Slots Capital on Aurora Angel

August 29, 2024 (Press Release) – Get ready to embark on a celestial adventure as the Northern Lights illuminate your path to fortune at Slots Capital Casino.

For a limited time, from August 29 to September 5, immerse yourself in the ethereal beauty of the Aurora Angel slot game and take advantage of an exclusive 250% deposit bonus. This enchanting offer is designed to give you a heavenly boost as you explore the wonders of this icy-themed slot.

Aurora Angel: A Celestial Slot Experience

Aurora Angel is more than just a slot game; it’s a journey into a magical winter wonderland where radiant symbols and icy visuals captivate your senses. Set on a 5×5 grid with 259 linkways, this celestial-themed slot offers a high-octane gaming experience with a 96% RTP. Whether you’re drawn in by the shimmering visuals or the potential for big wins, Aurora Angel has something for everyone.

Key features of the game include:

Cascading Respins: Trigger a series of respins with every win, giving you more chances to land big payouts as symbols cascade down the reels.

Trigger a series of respins with every win, giving you more chances to land big payouts as symbols cascade down the reels. Stacked Symbols: Increase your winning potential as symbols stack on the reels, creating more opportunities for massive combinations.

Increase your winning potential as symbols stack on the reels, creating more opportunities for massive combinations. Free Spins with Sticky Wilds: Land 3 scatter symbols to unlock the Icewild Spins feature, granting you 5 free spins. During this round, any wild symbols that appear will remain sticky, staying in place for the entire duration to maximize your winning potential.

Land 3 scatter symbols to unlock the Icewild Spins feature, granting you 5 free spins. During this round, any wild symbols that appear will remain sticky, staying in place for the entire duration to maximize your winning potential. Northstar Jackpot Game: The Northstar Jackpot game is the crown jewel of this slot. Activated through the Aurora Blessing, this pick-and-match game guarantees a Jackpot win. With four levels of Jackpots to be won and boosters that can increase your winnings up to 4520 times your bet, this feature is where fortunes are made.

Aurora Blessing and Icewild Spins

One of the most thrilling aspects of Aurora Angel is the Aurora Blessing, a feature that gives you a 50/50 chance of either winning a cash prize or activating the Northstar Jackpot feature. If you’re fortunate enough to trigger the Northstar Jackpot, get ready to match symbols for guaranteed wins, with the potential to claim all four Jackpots.

The Ice wild Spins feature adds another layer of excitement to your gameplay. When you land 3 scatter symbols, you’re awarded 5 free spins. During these spins, any wild symbols that appear on the reels will become sticky, remaining in place to enhance your chances of landing winning combinations throughout the round.

Unlock Your 250% Deposit Bonus

To make your experience even more rewarding, Slots Capital Casino is offering a generous 250% deposit bonus that can be exclusively used on the Aurora Angel slot. Here’s how you can claim it:

Bonus: 250% Deposit Bonus on Aurora Angel

250% Deposit Bonus on Aurora Angel Availability: August 29 – September 5

August 29 – September 5 Bonus Code: AURORA200

AURORA200 Minimum Deposit: $30

$30 Wagering Requirements: 45X (deposit + bonus)

45X (deposit + bonus) Maximum Bonus: $1,000

$1,000 No Max Cashout

Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to Slots Capital Casino, this offer is a golden opportunity to dive into the mystical world of Aurora Angel with a significant boost to your bankroll.

Why Slots Capital Casino?

Slots Capital Casino has captivated players across the globe with its vast collection of games and generous bonuses. Known for its user-friendly platform and top-notch customer service, this casino continues to be a favorite among online gaming enthusiasts. The Aurora Angel slot is the latest addition to its impressive lineup, offering players a chance to experience celestial excitement like never before.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer! Use the bonus code AURORA200 and let the Northern Lights guide you to heavenly wins at Slots Capital Casino.

