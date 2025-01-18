Discover the Mystical Treasures of Mask of the Golden Sphinx

Step into a world of enchantment and ancient treasures with SlotoCash’s newest slot game, Mask of the Golden Sphinx by SpinLogic.

This mesmerizing 5×4 slot with 1024 Ways to Win is your gateway to an exhilarating desert adventure filled with mythical warriors, morphing symbols, and golden treasures waiting to be unearthed.

Exciting Bonuses Await You!

To celebrate the launch of this captivating game, Sloto’Cash has rolled out not one but two thrilling promotional offers. Whether you’re looking to try your luck with free spins or dive in with a generous deposit bonus, there’s something for everyone!

20 Free Spins

Code : 20GOLDENMASK

: 20GOLDENMASK Details : No Deposit Required

: No Deposit Required Max Cashout : $200

: $200 Wagering Requirement : 40x

: 40x Availability : January 16 – 31

: January 16 – 31 Eligibility: Open to All Players

100 Easy-Win Spins

Code : EASY100MASK

: EASY100MASK Details : Requires a Minimum Deposit of $25

: Requires a Minimum Deposit of $25 Max Cashout : None

: None Wagering Requirement : 25x

: 25x Availability : January 16 – 31

: January 16 – 31 Eligibility: Open to All Players

Take advantage of these limited-time offers to uncover golden treasures and enjoy endless thrills as you spin the reels of this extraordinary slot.

Game Features That Shine Bright

Mask of the Golden Sphinx immerses players in a mysterious desert kingdom where mystical warriors guard the secrets of the pyramids. Here’s what makes this game a standout:

Morphing Symbols with Multipliers

Every win activates the Morphing Symbols feature , transforming winning symbols into new ones for another chance at victory.

, transforming winning symbols into new ones for another chance at victory. Multipliers increase with each successive win, adding more excitement and boosting potential payouts.

Golden and Silver Wilds

When Golden symbols appear on reels 2, 3, or 4 as part of a winning combination, they transform into Silver or Gold Wilds . Silver Wilds : Morph into new symbols for additional wins. Gold Wilds : Expand to fill up to four positions on the gameboard before morphing into new symbols.

appear on reels 2, 3, or 4 as part of a winning combination, they transform into .

Free Games Galore

Land 3 or more Scatter symbols to win 10 Free Games , with an additional 5 Free Games awarded for every 3 Scatters landed during the feature.

to win , with an additional 5 Free Games awarded for every 3 Scatters landed during the feature. Can’t wait for Scatters? Use the Buy Feature in the Base Game to purchase 10 Free Games and jump straight into the action!

Uncover Your Fortune Beneath the Shimmering Sands

Get ready to embark on a journey filled with magic, mystery, and monumental rewards. The treasures of the pyramids await those bold enough to spin the reels of Mask of the Golden Sphinx. With its breathtaking features and lucrative promotions, this game is set to become a favorite among adventurers and treasure hunters alike.

Don’t miss your chance to claim your 20 Free Spins or 100 Easy-Win Spins before January 31! Head over to Sloto’Cash today and let the sands of the Sahara reveal your fortune!