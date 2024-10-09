Dive into the Witchcraft of Salem at Slots Capital Casino

Get ready to bewitch your bankroll this Halloween season with an irresistible offer from Slots Capital Casino! From October 10-16, 2024, all players can enjoy a thrilling 150% Deposit Bonus up to $1,500 plus 50 Free Spins on the eerie and enchanting Witches of Salem slot.

Set against the shadowy backdrop of Salem, this 5-reel, 243-ways-to-win slot by Rival features three powerful witches who are brewing up some serious magical mischief. As you spin the reels, the mystical energy of this haunted seaport will captivate you with its dark, spellbinding allure.

High-paying combinations are lurking in every corner of the game! Fill all five reels with witches or wild spell books to score massive payouts. Even better, land three or more scatter symbols to activate the Wheel of Witchcraft Bonus, where you can spin for one of three jackpots, free spins, or multipliers!

With haunting symbols like black cats, spell books, cauldrons bubbling with witch’s brew, and jewel-encrusted playing cards, Witches of Salem delivers an immersive Halloween experience complete with eerie music and ghostly visuals.

Bewitching Bonus: 150% Deposit Bonus + 50 Free Spins!

Slots Capital is sweetening the pot this Halloween with a 150% Deposit Bonus up to $1,500 and 50 Free Spins on Witches of Salem. Whether you’re a seasoned spellcaster or a newcomer to the world of slots, this generous bonus gives everyone the chance to work their magic.

Bonus Details:

Bonus: 150% Deposit Bonus up to $1,500 + 50 Free Spins on Witches of Salem

150% Deposit Bonus up to $1,500 + 50 Free Spins on Witches of Salem Use Code: WITCHY150

WITCHY150 Promotion Dates: October 10-16, 2024

October 10-16, 2024 Minimum Deposit: $25

$25 Wagering Requirements: 30x (deposit + bonus)

30x (deposit + bonus) Free Spins Rollover: 60x with a $180 max cashout

This spellbinding offer is perfect for players looking to rack up some spooky wins while experiencing the thrilling gameplay of Witches of Salem.

Why Play at Slots Capital Casino?

Slots Capital Casino is a player favorite for its vast selection of games, generous promotions, and user-friendly interface. The casino offers a safe and exciting gaming environment, captivating players worldwide with its top-notch slots, including seasonal hits like Witches of Salem.

Whether you’re drawn to the enchanting graphics or the chance to hit a major jackpot, there’s no better way to celebrate Halloween than with this spooky bonus!

Head to Slots Capital from October 10-16, 2024, use the bonus code WITCHY150, and experience the magic of Witches of Salem for yourself!