Dollar Storm is Back Stronger, Faster, and More Rewarding!

April 10, 2025 (Press Release) – A whirlwind of winnings is sweeping across Slotland, Winaday, and for the first time ever, CryptoSlots, as the legendary Dollar Storm slot makes its thrilling return!

First launched in 2017, this fast-paced classic is back with a revamped version packed with new features and a storm of promotional bonuses for players old and new.

With its slick, fruit-machine-inspired design and 20 paylines, Dollar Storm continues to deliver a vintage vibe with modern thrills. Whether you’re spinning for fun or chasing that mega win, the new features promise a turbo-charged experience that’s well worth a revisit.

What’s New in Dollar Storm?

Slotland Entertainment has given this beloved 5×3 slot an exciting upgrade. Here’s what’s electrifying the reels in 2025:

⚡ Lightning Scatter Symbols

Land 3 Scatters and multiply your win up to 5x from your current spin. Big win potential in a flash!

🎁 Free Spins Bonus Round

Hit 4 Lightning Scatters to unlock up to 7 Free Spins , amplifying your chances to win without wagering more.

💵 Dollar Storm Cash Round

Enter a thrilling Cash Round bonus with 3 pick-and-win chances to score massive instant cash prizes!

“The original version was a huge success, and players really enjoyed the bonus game reminiscent of the TV show Deal or No Deal,” said Michael Hilary, Slotland’s manager. “With the addition of new multipliers, free spins, and the Cash Bonus Round, players can expect even bigger rewards this time around.”

Dollar Storm Promotions – Free Chips & Match Bonuses!

To celebrate the return of Dollar Storm, Slotland, Winaday, and CryptoSlots are offering limited-time bonuses including Free Chips, Match Bonuses, and low wagering requirements.

Slotland Casino Bonuses (Valid Until April 15, 2025)

🔗 Full Promo Details

$40 Free Chip for VIPs / $15 for All

🎟 Code: FREEBIE

🎰 Valid for: Dollar Storm

🔁 Wagering: 30x | 💰 Max Cashout: $100

💡 Note: For depositing players only, redeem 1x

Up to 119% Match Bonus on Deposits

🎟 Code: NEWLAUNCH

✅ 119% on $150–$300

🔁 95% on $70–$149

✅ 75% on $25–$69

🎰 Valid for: All Slots & Keno

🔁 Wagering: 33x | 🔁 Redeem: 3x per day

Winaday Casino Bonuses (Valid Until April 22, 2025)

🔗 Full Promo Details

$50 Free Chip for VIPs / $10 for All

🎟 Code: FREECHIPS

🎰 Valid for: Dollar Storm

🔁 Wagering: 32x | 💰 Max Cashout: 10x

💡 Note: For depositing players only, redeem 1x

Up to $175 Match Bonus on Deposits

🎟 Code: LUCK

✅ $175 on $250–$700

🔁 $57 on $100–$249

✅ $10 on $25–$99

🎰 Valid for: Select Slotland Entertainment games

🔁 Wagering: 28x | 🔁 Redeem: 3x per day

CryptoSlots Launch Bonus

🔗 Full Promo Details

CryptoSlots players now get to experience Dollar Storm for the first time ever with exclusive crypto-friendly promotions and bonus offers. Make sure to check the CryptoSlots promotions page for current crypto bonus codes, low wagering requirements, and instant deposits/withdrawals!

Ready to Ride the Dollar Storm?

Whether you’re a long-time fan or a new spinner discovering this stormy slot for the first time, now is the perfect time to dive in. With new features, recharged visuals, and limited-time offers across all three casinos, Dollar Storm is primed to become your new go-to for high-volatility, high-reward gameplay.

Don’t miss out on the Free Chips and Match Bonuses—spin the storm before April 22!