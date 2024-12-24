Dragon Fortune Frenzy Christmas Edition at Miami Club Casino

Dragon Fortune Frenzy – Christmas Edition: A Festive Gaming Delight at Miami Club Casino!

The holiday season just got merrier for casino enthusiasts! Miami Club Casino is thrilled to announce that ‘Dragon Fortune Frenzy – Christmas Edition’, brought to you by Dragon Gaming, is now live and ready to spread festive cheer. With dazzling features, captivating gameplay, and an irresistible welcome offer, it’s time to join the holiday frenzy and spin your way to fortune!

A Special Christmas Offer You Can’t Miss

To celebrate the launch of this exciting new slot, Miami Club Casino is giving players a spectacular 300% bonus up to $150, along with 50 free spins on ‘Dragon Fortune Frenzy – Christmas Edition.’

Here’s everything you need to know:

Bonus Code : MIAMIXMAS

: Minimum Deposit : $50

: $50 Wagering Requirement : 40x

: 40x No Maximum Cashout

Promotion Period : December 19 – January 5

: December 19 – January 5 Eligibility: Available to all players

Don’t let this limited-time holiday treat pass you by!

Game Overview: Dragon Fortune Frenzy – Christmas Edition

Dragon Gaming has taken the original success of ‘Dragon Fortune Frenzy’ and wrapped it in holiday charm. With the festive spirit woven into every spin, this game promises thrilling adventures and the chance to unwrap extraordinary rewards.

What Makes It Special?

Christmas-Themed Design:

Picture a vibrant Christmas wonderland, with a watchful dragon adorned in holiday flair. The game’s stunning visuals and cheerful soundtrack set the stage for a memorable gaming experience. Generous Features: Free Spins Bonus : Unlock the Dragon’s gifts when you land bonus symbols, leading to instant prizes that grow larger as the feature unfolds.

: Unlock the Dragon’s gifts when you land bonus symbols, leading to instant prizes that grow larger as the feature unfolds. High RTP: With a player-friendly RTP of 97.08%, the odds are stacked in your favor for some festive magic. Big Payout Potential: Maximize your winnings with a 25000x bet multiplier and a payout of up to $500,000 during the base and feature games.

Game Details:

Game Supplier : Dragon Gaming

: Dragon Gaming Reels and Rows : 5×3

: 5×3 Paylines : 10 (Fixed)

: 10 (Fixed) Volatility : Medium

: Medium Min/Max Bet : $0.10/$20.00

: $0.10/$20.00 Special Features: Free Spins, Collecting Symbols

Why Play ‘Dragon Fortune Frenzy – Christmas Edition’?

The game perfectly blends festive fun and heart-racing excitement, making it the ideal slot for the holiday season. Whether you’re a fan of holiday-themed games or a devoted Dragon Gaming enthusiast, this slot offers something for everyone.

How to Get Started

Log in to your Miami Club Casino account. Use the promo code MIAMIXMAS during your deposit to claim your bonus and spins. Open ‘Dragon Fortune Frenzy – Christmas Edition’ and immerse yourself in the magic of the season!

Final Thoughts

This Christmas, let the dragon bring you luck and fortune as you spin your way through an unforgettable festive adventure. With generous promotions, high payout potential, and captivating gameplay, ‘Dragon Fortune Frenzy – Christmas Edition’ is the ultimate holiday treat for slot lovers.

Spin now and let the Christmas fortune frenzy begin!