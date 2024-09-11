Enjoy 250% Deposit Bonus, up to $2,000 on Bankroll Bandits

September 11, 2024 (Press Release) – Step into a world of ancient mystery and unimaginable riches with Pyramid of Spins, the newest slot game at Slotland Casino.

In celebration of its release, Slotland is offering exciting bonuses for all players, including Free Chips and up to an 88% match bonus on all slot games. For VIP players, there’s even more: an exclusive 155% match bonus on the new game for a limited time from September 11 to 16, 2024.

Ancient Treasures Await in Pyramid of Spins

Set against a breathtaking backdrop of majestic pyramids, shimmering golden dunes, and statues of powerful gods, Pyramid of Spins is a 5×3 Mega Matrix slot with 10 paylines. This new slot immerses players in the world of ancient Egypt, where treasures have been hidden for centuries. The gameplay features Wild symbols, a Mystery Bonus, and Free Spins with expanding Wilds and Win Multipliers, offering ample opportunities for players to win big.

With a bet range from $0.50 to $10, players can spin through reels adorned with vibrant hieroglyphics and beautifully crafted statues. The game’s top symbols include a regal queen inspired by Cleopatra and a mighty pharaoh reminiscent of Tutankhamun. Special symbols, like a treasure chest filled with jewels, the pharaoh’s mask, and the iconic pyramid, can trigger impressive payouts, with the pyramid itself granting up to 3000x your bet!

Unlock VIP Bonuses and Free Chips – Limited Time Only!

To celebrate the launch of Pyramid of Spins, Slotland has rolled out exciting bonuses, available from September 11 to 16, 2024. Whether you’re a VIP player or new to Slotland, there’s something for everyone.

FREE CHIP $38 for VIPs / $12 for non-VIPs

Redeem : 1x

: 1x Max Cashout : 10x

: 10x Valid on : Pyramid of Spins

: Pyramid of Spins Wager : 27x

: 27x Bonus Code: FREEBIE VIP MATCH BONUS 155% match on deposits of $25 to $500

on deposits of $25 to $500 Redeem : 3x

: 3x Valid on : Pyramid of Spins

: Pyramid of Spins Wager : 28x

: 28x Bonus Code: VIPHUNT ALL GAMES MATCH BONUS 88% on deposits from $121 to $300

on deposits from $121 to $300 65% on deposits from $75 to $120

on deposits from $75 to $120 35% on deposits from $5 to $74

on deposits from $5 to $74 Redeem : 3x per day

: 3x per day Valid on : All Slots

: All Slots Wager : 23x

: 23x Bonus Code: BONUSHUNT

These bonuses are the perfect way to start your adventure through the pyramids and unlock riches beyond your imagination!

Why Play at Slotland?

Slotland is one of the most established and trusted online casinos in the world, known for its exclusive games and unique offerings. Players can choose from a variety of slot games, including over 15+ progressive jackpot slots, with a current jackpot approaching $126,000. With years of experience and a solid reputation, Slotland ensures a fun, secure, and rewarding gaming experience.

Begin Your Quest for Fortune Today!

Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to explore the Pyramid of Spins and claim your share of the treasures hidden deep within the sands of ancient Egypt. Play now, take advantage of these amazing bonuses, and start spinning your way to riches!