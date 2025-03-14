Enjoy 40 Free Spins on ‘Freaks of Folklore’ at Miami Club!

40 Free Spins – ‘Freaks of Folklore’ – March 2025 – Miami Club

Get ready for a thrilling adventure this March at Miami Club Casino! Step into a world of eerie legends and mythical creatures with 40 Free Spins on the brand-new slot, ‘Freaks of Folklore’—no deposit required!

40 Free Spins on ‘Freaks of Folklore’

Miami Club is giving new players an exclusive chance to explore this chillingly fun slot without spending a dime. Claim your free spins and immerse yourself in a folklore-inspired journey filled with exciting bonus rounds and mysterious surprises!

Bonus Code: FFM312

Bonus Type: No Deposit Free Spins

No Deposit Free Spins Wagering Requirement: 40x

40x Maximum Cashout: $150

$150 Availability: March 12 – April 2, 2025

Eligibility: New Players Only

Bonus Offer: 100% Match + 45 Spins on Leprechaun Frenzy!

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with even more luck! Miami Club is offering all players a 100% bonus up to $200 plus 45 free spins on the popular Leprechaun Frenzy slot. Make a deposit, grab your bonus, and let the Irish luck roll in!

Bonus Code: SHAMROCKS

Minimum Deposit: $50

$50 Wagering Requirement: 20x

20x Maximum Cashout: No Max

No Max Availability: March 13 – March 20, 2025

Eligibility: All Players

Double Rewards Points on Select Games!

In addition to these fantastic promotions, Miami Club is doubling Rewards Points all March long on three exciting slots:

Lucky Irish – Chase the charm of the Irish with pots of gold waiting to be claimed!

– Chase the charm of the Irish with pots of gold waiting to be claimed! Butterflies II – A relaxing, nature-themed slot with stunning visuals and rewarding gameplay.

– A relaxing, nature-themed slot with stunning visuals and rewarding gameplay. Crazy Cherry – A classic fruit slot with electrifying wins and juicy payouts!

How to Claim Your Free Spins & Bonuses:

Sign up at Miami Club Casino if you’re a new player. Redeem the code FFM312 in the cashier to claim your 40 Free Spins. Use code SHAMROCKS (March 13-20) to claim your 100% match bonus + 45 free spins. Play and enjoy your free spins and bonus funds.

March is packed with rewards at Miami Club, so don’t miss out! Whether you’re diving into the eerie world of ‘Freaks of Folklore’ or chasing luck with Leprechaun Frenzy, these promotions are sure to make your gaming experience unforgettable.

Start spinning today and claim your free rewards before they vanish!