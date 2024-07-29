‘Escape the North’ is Now Live at SlotoCash Casino!

Final Days to Grab This Special Bonus Offer

Are you ready for an epic adventure in the land of ancient Norse warriors? Look no further because Sloto’Cash Casino has just launched the thrilling new game ‘Escape the North’ from SpinLogic. This mythical slot promises fiery features and exciting payouts, perfect for players seeking both fun and fortune.

50 Free Spins on Escape the North

To celebrate the launch, Sloto’Cash is offering a special bonus. From July 25 to 31, all players can enjoy 50 free spins on Escape the North. Simply use the code FREE50ESCAPE at checkout. No deposit is required, and you can cash out up to $200. Just keep in mind that there’s a 40x wagering requirement.

100 Spins on Escape the North with a $25 Deposit

For new players looking to maximize their adventure, we have an even better offer. Deposit just $25 and receive 100 spins on Escape the North using the code EASY100ESCAPE. This offer is available from July 25 to 31 and comes with a 25x wagering requirement, but there’s no maximum cash out. It’s the perfect way to dive into this icy kingdom and start your journey to riches.

Description of Escape the North

Escape the North invites you to embark on a mythical adventure through a cold tundra filled with ancient Norse warriors. This 5×3, 243-Ways slot is designed to offer epic excitement and lucrative payouts. Here’s a taste of what you can expect:

Free Games : Land 3 or more Scatters on specific reels to unlock 10 free games, opening up a world of prize possibilities.

: Land 3 or more Scatters on specific reels to unlock 10 free games, opening up a world of prize possibilities. Wilds : Feel the power of the Wilds with Multiplier Sticky Wilds that lock in place and increase their multiplier with every non-winning spin.

: Feel the power of the Wilds with Multiplier Sticky Wilds that lock in place and increase their multiplier with every non-winning spin. Countdown Sticky Wilds : These add up to 4 Re-Spins, enhancing your chances for more wins.

: These add up to 4 Re-Spins, enhancing your chances for more wins. Golden Bet and Buy Features: Boost your luck with bet multipliers, guaranteed Wilds, free games, and more.

Are You Brave Enough to Conquer the Reels?

The icy kingdom of Escape the North awaits. With its captivating graphics, thrilling gameplay, and generous features, this slot promises an unforgettable gaming experience. Spin today to step into the realm of Norse warriors and claim your rightful riches. Don’t miss out on these fantastic offers—grab them before they’re gone!

Happy spinning, and may the Norse gods be in your favor!