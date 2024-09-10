Everygame Casino 50 Spins Bonus Special on Bass Baggin’ Slot

Looking to dive into an exciting slot adventure with a lucrative bonus on your side? Everygame Casino has just rolled out an exclusive offer you won’t want to miss—especially if you’re a fan of the action-packed Bass Baggin’ slot!

This brand-new deal gives you a chance to reel in massive winnings, with a 200% bonus up to $5,000 and 50 free spins to get your game going.

Exclusive New Slot Deal: 200% Bonus + 50 Free Spins

The latest offer at Everygame Casino is designed for slot lovers seeking big wins and high-intensity action. Here’s what’s on the table:

Bonus : 200% match bonus up to $5,000 + 50 free spins

: 200% match bonus up to $5,000 + 50 free spins Bonus Code : BAGGIN200

: BAGGIN200 Min. Deposit : $20

: $20 Max. Bonus Amount: $5,000

How to Claim the Bonus

To get started, simply make a deposit of at least $20, use the bonus code BAGGIN200, and enjoy a 200% match on your deposit, giving you up to $5,000 extra to play with. But that’s not all—you’ll also receive 50 free spins exclusively for Bass Baggin’, a slot that brings the thrill of fishing to your screen with each spin.

Wagering Requirements & Bonus Conditions

Before you jump in, here’s what you need to know about the terms:

Wagering Requirements : You’ll need to meet a 30x wagering requirement on both the deposit and bonus amounts before withdrawing any winnings.

: You’ll need to meet a 30x wagering requirement on both the deposit and bonus amounts before withdrawing any winnings. Free Spins : The 50 free spins are valid only for Bass Baggin’. Any winnings from the free spins are subject to a 10x wagering requirement.

: The 50 free spins are valid only for Bass Baggin’. Any winnings from the free spins are subject to a 10x wagering requirement. No Expiry Date: This bonus is available with no set expiration, so you can claim it whenever you’re ready to dive into Bass Baggin’.

Why Play Bass Baggin’?

Bass Baggin’ is one of Everygame Casino’s most exciting slot titles. It’s a fishing-themed game that lets you cast your line for big wins, with a range of exciting features, including wilds, scatter symbols, and bonus rounds that enhance your chances of landing the perfect catch. With captivating graphics and immersive sound effects, this slot guarantees a thrilling gaming experience from the first spin to the last.

Cast Your Line at Everygame Casino

Don’t miss out on this exclusive deal at Everygame Casino! Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the slots world, the 200% bonus and 50 free spins on Bass Baggin’ provide a perfect opportunity to boost your bankroll and enjoy some fishing-themed fun. Just remember to use the code BAGGIN200 with your deposit to claim your bonus!