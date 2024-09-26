Solve the Mystery and Win Big: 50 Free Spins on Everygame Casino’s New Clue Chronicles: Mirror Mansion Slot

September 25, 2024 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino‘s new Clue Chronicles: Mirror Mansion

Looking for a thrilling slot game filled with mystery, suspense, and the chance to win killer payouts? Look no further than Everygame Casino’s latest release, Clue Chronicles: Mirror Mansion! This high-stakes murder mystery slot offers an exciting gameplay experience featuring the Reel Copy feature, a choice of four Free Games modes, and a chance for up to 200 free spins! And to sweeten the deal, Everygame Casino is giving away 50 free spins to depositing players on this new game until October 31, 2024.

Unravel the Mystery with the Reel Copy Feature

Step inside Mirror Mansion, where candlesticks, daggers, and cryptic clues help you spin your way to riches. The Reel Copy feature brings the thrill of solving the mystery to life—when matching symbols stack on the first reel, they mirror across up to four more reels, massively boosting your chances for a major payout. It’s a game-changing feature that turns suspense into rewarding wins.

Free Games Mode: Up to 200 Spins!

Three or more Scatters in Clue Chronicles: Mirror Mansion trigger the Free Games bonus round, with the possibility of earning up to eight free games right away. But that’s just the beginning. Multiple winning paylines can unlock an incredible 200 free spins! Even better, you get to choose your own adventure from four different free spins play modes: Regular, 50 Lines, Super, and Mega. Each mode brings its own unique twist to the game, so you can tailor your gameplay to your style.

Exclusive Bonus Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus + 50 Spins

To kick things off in style, Everygame Casino is offering an incredible introductory bonus:

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5,000

50 Free Spins on Clue Chronicles: Mirror Mansion

Minimum deposit: $20

Use code: MIRROR150

This offer is available until October 31, 2024, so don’t miss your chance to explore Mirror Mansion with a generous boost to your bankroll!

More Promotions to Keep the Fun Going!

If you’re looking for even more excitement, Everygame Casino’s Paydirt! Go for the Gold is also offering a 150% deposit bonus + 50 free spins. This thrilling slot game takes you back to the California gold rush, where Wild Scatters and Morphing Symbols can lead to explosive wins.

Use code PAYDIRT150 for the same 150% deposit bonus up to $5,000, with a minimum deposit of just $20. This offer also runs until October 31, 2024, giving you plenty of time to cash in.

Ongoing $150,000 Oktoberfest Bonus Contest

On top of all this, Everygame Casino’s $150,000 Oktoberfest bonus contest is in full swing! Players can earn points just by playing any game, and every week, $30,000 in prizes will be given out, with the top 300 players scoring up to $500 each. This contest runs until October 7, so keep spinning and collecting points for your chance to win.

With its Reel Copy feature, customizable Free Games modes, and generous promotional offers, Clue Chronicles: Mirror Mansion is shaping up to be one of the must-play slots of the season. Whether you’re solving the mystery of Mirror Mansion or striking gold in Paydirt! Go for the Gold, Everygame Casino has something exciting for everyone. Get in on the action today and take advantage of the incredible free spins and bonus offers before time runs out!