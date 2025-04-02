Exciting Promotions at Everygame Casino, Poker, and Sports

Whether you’re spinning the reels, placing your sports bets, or testing your poker skills, Everygame has something incredible in store for you.

April is shaping up to be a thrilling month at Everygame Casino, Poker, and Sports! With enticing promotions, generous bonuses, and action-packed tournaments, players have plenty of reasons to get in on the excitement.

Everygame Casino Red: Unveiling Fjord’s Fortune and Beary Wild Bonuses

Embark on a Viking Adventure in Fjord’s Fortune

Join the legendary Norse warriors in their quest for riches in the all-new Fjord’s Fortune slot at Everygame Casino. This thrilling adventure is packed with epic rewards, and to celebrate its launch, players can claim an incredible bonus:

Bonus Offer: 200% up to $5,000 + 50 spins

Bonus Code: FJORD200

Details:

Minimum deposit: $20

Maximum bonus amount: $5,000

Standard wagering requirements (30x deposit + bonus) apply

Free spins are only valid for Fjord’s Fortune

Winnings from free spins are subject to 10x wagering

Offer valid until May 31st, 2025

Double the Wins in Beary Wild – Slot of the Month!

April’s Slot of the Month is none other than Beary Wild, a delightful game that offers both exciting gameplay and double comp points throughout the month!

Bonus Offer: 200% up to $5,000 + 50 spins

Bonus Code: BEARYWILD200

Details:

Minimum deposit: $20

Maximum bonus amount: $5,000

Free spins are only valid for Beary Wild

Winnings from free spins are subject to 10x wagering

Standard wagering requirements (30x deposit + bonus) apply

Offer valid until April 30th, 2025

Everygame Sportsbook: Major League Baseball Promotions

The baseball season is here, and Everygame Sportsbook is making it even more rewarding with an amazing special offer! Place bets on daily MLB games throughout April and you’ll qualify for a weekly free bet worth up to $50! With thrilling matchups happening every day, there’s no better time to place your wagers and win big!

March Madness Poker Missions: Secure Your Spot in the $5K Final!

Poker enthusiasts can continue the excitement with the ongoing March Madness Poker Missions at Everygame Poker. Compete in thrilling hands, complete exclusive missions, and earn free Sportsbook bets while securing a spot in the highly anticipated $5,000 GTD March Madness Final!

To participate, make sure you have an active poker account. Log in to the poker software for mission updates and all the details on how you can climb the leaderboard!

Slot of the Month: Feel the Heat with Fury Dragon!

Prepare for blazing-hot wins as you enter the world of Fury Dragon, April’s featured Slot of the Month! This visually stunning, East Asian-inspired slot by Betsoft features 5 reels and 3 rows of golden fire, where the legendary Golden Dragon reigns supreme. The game goes live on April 1st, so get ready to immerse yourself in this mythical adventure!

With these incredible offers and promotions running across Everygame Casino Sportsbook , and Poker , April promises non-stop entertainment and rewards! Whether you’re embarking on a Viking quest, cheering for your favorite MLB team, or conquering the poker tables, Everygame is the ultimate destination for excitement and big wins!

Don’t miss out—claim your bonuses, place your bets, and start winning today!