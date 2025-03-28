Game of the Month at Jackpot Capital: T-Rex Wild Attack

April 2025 is roaring with rewards at Jackpot Capital! This month’s Game of the Month (GOTM) is none other than T-Rex Wild Attack, offering players double comp points, thrilling free spins, massive deposit bonuses, and an exclusive freeroll tournament.

Double Comp Points – Double the Rewards

Jackpot Capital is giving players a double comp point boost for playing T-Rex Wild Attack throughout April. Normally, players earn 1 comp point for every $10 wagered, but this month, you’ll earn 1 comp point for every $5 wagered. That means you can rack up rewards twice as fast while enjoying this prehistoric adventure!

33 Free Spins on T-Rex Wild Attack

Get ready for an extra treat with 33 Free Spins on T-Rex Wild Attack when you use the coupon 33TREX.

Bonus Code: 33TREX

33TREX Requirement: One deposit in April required to redeem

One deposit in April required to redeem Validity: April 1 – April 30, 2025

Massive Deposit Bonuses – Up to 200% Match

Players looking to maximize their bankroll can take advantage of huge deposit bonuses:

Deposit $30 and receive a 175% match bonus .

and receive a . Deposit $50 or more and get an incredible 200% match bonus (up to $1500) .

and get an incredible . Bonus Code: 25GOTM04

25GOTM04 Redemption: Valid twice per day until April 30, 2025 .

Valid until . Minimum Deposit: $30

50 Free Spins for Redeemers of 25GOTM04

If you’ve already claimed the 25GOTM04 deposit bonus, you can grab an additional 50 Free Spins on T-Rex Wild Attack!

Bonus Code: 25GOTM04-FREECONV

25GOTM04-FREECONV Max Withdrawal: $180

$180 Validity: April 1 – April 30, 2025

Exclusive Freeroll Tournament – Affiliate Capital Triple

As part of this exciting month, Jackpot Capital is hosting a special Freeroll Tournament featuring the game Cash Chaser. This tournament is free to enter and offers a prize pool guarantee of $500!

Casino: Jackpot Capital

Jackpot Capital Platform: Mobile & Desktop

Mobile & Desktop Game: Cash Chaser

Cash Chaser Max Participants: 10,000 players

10,000 players Password: ACFR0425

ACFR0425 Start Date: April 1, 2025, 00:00 EST

April 1, 2025, 00:00 EST Duration: 30 days

30 days Announcement: One day before start

One day before start Registration Opens: 8 hours before start

8 hours before start Buy-In: Free (5 minutes playtime & 50 credits)

Free (5 minutes playtime & 50 credits) Add-Ons: 100 possible, costing $2 + 20 cent rake (grants 2 minutes & 20 credits)

100 possible, costing $2 + 20 cent rake (grants 2 minutes & 20 credits) Guaranteed Prize Pool: $500

Why Play at Jackpot Capital in April?

With all these incredible offers, April is the perfect month to play at Jackpot Capital. Whether you’re looking to maximize your comp points, take advantage of deposit bonuses, or participate in an exclusive freeroll tournament, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these limited-time rewards – start spinning on T-Rex Wild Attack today!

Get Started Now!

Head over to Jackpot Capital Casino, claim your bonuses, and let the prehistoric fun begin!