Game of the Month at Jackpot Capital: T-Rex Wild Attack

April 2025 is roaring with rewards at Jackpot Capital! This month’s Game of the Month (GOTM) is none other than T-Rex Wild Attack, offering players double comp points, thrilling free spins, massive deposit bonuses, and an exclusive freeroll tournament.
Double Comp Points – Double the Rewards
Jackpot Capital is giving players a double comp point boost for playing T-Rex Wild Attack throughout April. Normally, players earn 1 comp point for every $10 wagered, but this month, you’ll earn 1 comp point for every $5 wagered. That means you can rack up rewards twice as fast while enjoying this prehistoric adventure!
33 Free Spins on T-Rex Wild Attack
Get ready for an extra treat with 33 Free Spins on T-Rex Wild Attack when you use the coupon 33TREX.
- Bonus Code: 33TREX
- Requirement: One deposit in April required to redeem
- Validity: April 1 – April 30, 2025
Massive Deposit Bonuses – Up to 200% Match
Players looking to maximize their bankroll can take advantage of huge deposit bonuses:
- Deposit $30 and receive a 175% match bonus.
- Deposit $50 or more and get an incredible 200% match bonus (up to $1500).
- Bonus Code: 25GOTM04
- Redemption: Valid twice per day until April 30, 2025.
- Minimum Deposit: $30
50 Free Spins for Redeemers of 25GOTM04
If you’ve already claimed the 25GOTM04 deposit bonus, you can grab an additional 50 Free Spins on T-Rex Wild Attack!
- Bonus Code: 25GOTM04-FREECONV
- Max Withdrawal: $180
- Validity: April 1 – April 30, 2025
Exclusive Freeroll Tournament – Affiliate Capital Triple
As part of this exciting month, Jackpot Capital is hosting a special Freeroll Tournament featuring the game Cash Chaser. This tournament is free to enter and offers a prize pool guarantee of $500!
- Casino: Jackpot Capital
- Platform: Mobile & Desktop
- Game: Cash Chaser
- Max Participants: 10,000 players
- Password: ACFR0425
- Start Date: April 1, 2025, 00:00 EST
- Duration: 30 days
- Announcement: One day before start
- Registration Opens: 8 hours before start
- Buy-In: Free (5 minutes playtime & 50 credits)
- Add-Ons: 100 possible, costing $2 + 20 cent rake (grants 2 minutes & 20 credits)
- Guaranteed Prize Pool: $500
Why Play at Jackpot Capital in April?
With all these incredible offers, April is the perfect month to play at Jackpot Capital. Whether you’re looking to maximize your comp points, take advantage of deposit bonuses, or participate in an exclusive freeroll tournament, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these limited-time rewards – start spinning on T-Rex Wild Attack today!
Get Started Now!
Head over to Jackpot Capital Casino, claim your bonuses, and let the prehistoric fun begin!
Jackpot Capital Casino
$1000 Welcome Bonus Pack
- Wagering Req: 30x – Max Bet Per Spin $10 – Min Deposit $25