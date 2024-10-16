Grab a Spooktacular 200% Bonus on Grandma’s Attic Slot

Grab a Spooktacular 200% Deposit Bonus on Grandma’s Attic Slot at Slots Capital Casino – Your Halloween Treat Awaits!

As Halloween draws near and the eerie spirit of the season fills the air, Slots Capital Casino has prepared a thrilling treat for its players! From October 17-23, you can take advantage of a 200% deposit bonus on the mysterious and spookily charming slot, Grandma’s Attic. This offer is your ticket to unlocking the haunted treasures hidden within the attic – with a bonus of up to $2,000!

Step into the Haunted Attic

Grandma’s Attic, launched by Rival earlier this summer, invites you to explore a forgotten attic filled with antique treasures and haunting surprises. Set across a 5×3 reel layout, this slot immerses you in a world of eerie symbols, including creepy antique dolls, dusty armchairs, pendants, and mysterious treasure chests. Every spin could reveal thrilling rewards as you uncover what’s lurking in Grandma’s attic!

Exciting Bonus Features Await!

The haunting fun doesn’t stop with just spooky symbols! Grandma’s Attic offers some thrilling bonus features that will keep you on the edge of your seat:

Armoire Scatter Symbols : Land 3, 4, or 5 of these on the reels to trigger 5, 10, or 20 Free Spins ! During Free Spins, all wins are multiplied by 3x , giving you a chance for even bigger payouts.

: Land of these on the reels to trigger ! During Free Spins, all wins are multiplied by , giving you a chance for even bigger payouts. Skeleton Key Bonus Symbols : Keep an eye out for these to unlock the Treasure Chest Bonus Game , where you’ll get to pick from 6 treasure chests . Each chest holds a prize, and if you find a Skeleton Key , it will unlock even more chests for extra rewards!

: Keep an eye out for these to unlock the , where you’ll get to pick from . Each chest holds a prize, and if you find a , it will unlock even more chests for extra rewards! Skeleton Wild Symbols: These spooky symbols bring a 2x multiplier during regular play. When combined with the 3x multiplier during Free Spins, your payouts could soar up to a spine-chilling 6x!

How to Claim Your 200% Halloween Bonus

Unlock the treasures in Grandma’s Attic by making a deposit between October 17-23 and using the bonus code ATTIC200. This incredible offer gives you a 200% deposit bonus up to $2,000, so you can spin the reels and explore the attic with extra cash in hand!

Here’s what you need to know:

Bonus Code : ATTIC200

: ATTIC200 Minimum Deposit : $25

: $25 Wagering Requirement : 35X (deposit + bonus)

: 35X (deposit + bonus) Maximum Bonus : $2,000

: $2,000 No Max Cashout!

This spooky yet rewarding offer is available to all players at Slots Capital Casino, so don’t miss your chance to claim it and uncover the hidden treasures in Grandma’s attic!

Why Play at Slots Capital Casino?

Known for its extensive library of games and generous bonuses, Slots Capital Casino continues to captivate players worldwide. Whether you’re a seasoned slot enthusiast or a new player, their exciting promotions like the Grandma’s Attic Halloween Bonus make it the perfect time to join in on the fun.

Get ready to spin the reels, unlock chests, and rake in big wins this Halloween season with Slots Capital Casino’s spooktacular 200% deposit bonus on Grandma’s Attic!