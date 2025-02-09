Heat Up Your Wins with 45 Free Spins on ‘Screaming Chillis’

Miami Club Casino is turning up the heat this February with a sizzling offer that will leave slot enthusiasts thrilled! Get ready to enjoy 45 Free Spins on the fiery Screaming Chillis slot and explore even more rewards with a special deposit bonus.

45 Free Spins on ‘Screaming Chillis’

Set your reels ablaze with this red-hot promotion! From February 5 to 26, new players can claim 45 Free Spins on Screaming Chillis without making a deposit.

Bonus Code: SCM25

SCM25 No Deposit Required

Wagering Requirement: 40x

40x Max. Cashout: $150

This is the perfect opportunity to experience the heat of Screaming Chillis and stack up some spicy winnings!

Score Big with the SUPERDOME Bonus!

Football fans, get ready for an epic play! From February 6 to 13, all players can claim an exciting 100% bonus up to $200, plus 45 free spins on the action-packed First and Ten 5-reel slot.

Bonus Code: SUPERDOME

SUPERDOME Minimum Deposit: $50

$50 Wagering Requirement: 20x

20x No Max Cash out

Whether you’re a football fanatic or just love scoring big in the casino, this promo is a winning touchdown!

Earn Double Rewards Points in February!

Miami Club Casino is spreading the love this month with double rewards points on some of its most romantic slots! Spin the reels on these featured games to rack up points faster:

Doctor Love

Love Beach

Cupid’s Jackpot

Take advantage of this promotion and climb the loyalty ranks even faster while enjoying heartwarming slot action.

Get in on the Action Today!

Don’t miss out on these exciting February promotions at Miami Club Casino. Whether you’re craving some spicy slot action, a big-game bonus, or extra loyalty points, there’s something for everyone!

Claim your 45 Free Spins on Screaming Chillis now and make this February one to remember!