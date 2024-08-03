Island Free Spins at Decode Casino on Elvis Frog Aloha Style

Dive into Fun with Elvis Frog in Vegas with a Bonus on the New Sequel Aloha King Elvis!

Have you had the pleasure of meeting the charismatic Elvis Frog performing in Las Vegas? If you haven’t yet, you’re missing out! The legendary Elvis Frog in Vegas slot has become a global sensation, captivating players with its fun theme and exciting gameplay. And now, we’re beyond thrilled to introduce you to the much-anticipated sequel: Aloha King Elvis!

Decode Casino invites you to a fantastic weekend with the amphibian legend himself. Get ready for a hopping good time with our special bonus offers that will make your gaming experience even more thrilling.

Bonus Offers

First Bonus: 100% Match up to $1000 + 50 Spins on Aloha King Elvis

Coupon Code: ALOHA-1

Second Bonus: 150% Match up to $1500 + 100 Spins on Aloha King Elvis

Coupon Code: ALOHA-2

Third Bonus: 200 Free Spins on Elvis Frog in Vegas

Coupon Code: ALOHA-3

How to Claim Your Bonuses

Redeem your coupon codes in order: ALOHA-1, ALOHA-2, and ALOHA-3. Make a deposit of $25 or more. Watch your free spins and bonus funds add up, boosting your balance and your fun!

Your free spins and match bonuses come with a player-friendly 25x rollover on any of our 1500+ slot games. Plus, there’s no maximum cash out on these offers—meaning the sky’s the limit on your potential winnings!

Important Details

Expiry Date: 31st August 2024

Expiry Date: 31st August 2024
Remember to redeem your coupons in the correct order to take full advantage of these amazing offers.

in the correct order to take full advantage of these amazing offers. All general terms and conditions apply to these promotions.

So, what are you waiting for? Join us at Decode Casino and let Elvis Frog take you on an unforgettable journey with Aloha King Elvis. Grab your bonuses, spin those reels, and let the good times roll!