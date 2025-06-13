Jenny Nevada & the Diamond Temple, Now Live at Slots Capital

Embark on a thrilling quest with Jenny Nevada and the Diamond Temple, the newest Rival Gaming slot now live at Slots Capital. Claim a 150% up to $300 bonus with code DIAMOND150 – offer valid June 12–18!

New Game Release: Jenny Nevada and the Diamond Temple 🚨

Slots Capital Casino invites players to step into a world of ancient mysteries and sparkling treasures with the brand-new slot from Rival Gaming – Jenny Nevada and the Diamond Temple! This Indiana Jones-style adventure promises action, adrenaline, and diamond-studded rewards for those brave enough to spin the reels.

And here’s the kicker: this epic slot comes with an exclusive bonus just for Slots Capital players!

Slots Capital Exclusive Bonus Offer

To celebrate the launch of Jenny Nevada and the Diamond Temple, Slots Capital is offering a limited-time deposit bonus that’s just as dazzling as the treasures inside the temple.

🔥 Bonus Details:

🎁 150% Deposit Bonus up to $300

🏷️ Bonus Code: DIAMOND150

💰 Minimum Deposit: $25

🔄 Wagering Requirement: 40x (Deposit + Bonus)

💵 Maximum Bonus: $300

💸 Max Cashout: 10x your deposit

📅 Valid Dates: June 12–18

🌍 Eligibility: All Players

💡 Pro Tip: Use the code on your first deposit during the promotion window to maximize your playtime and uncover hidden treasures faster.

About the Game: Jenny Nevada and the Diamond Temple

Get ready to dig into adventure with this brand-new 5-reel, 25-payline slot that follows the fearless treasure hunter, Jenny Nevada. From the ancient stone carvings to glittering gems and secret passageways, this game delivers a cinematic experience loaded with winning potential.

🎮 Game Features:

Wild Symbols: Help form winning combinations by substituting for other symbols.

Scatter Symbols: Unlock free spins and bonus rounds.

Free Spins Feature: Spin the reels without dipping into your bankroll.

Bonus Game: Embark on a special treasure hunt inside the temple for even more rewards.

Whether you’re a fan of jungle escapades or just love a feature-rich slot, Jenny Nevada and the Diamond Temple delivers a high-octane thrill ride from spin one.

How to Claim Your Bonus

Log into your Slots Capital Casino account. Head to the Cashier section. Enter promo code: DIAMOND150 Make a deposit of $25 or more. Enjoy a 150% bonus and start your treasure-hunting journey!

Don’t Miss Out!

This special bonus offer is only available from June 12 to June 18, so don’t delay. Venture into the Diamond Temple, uncover glittering treasures, and make the most of your gameplay with this exclusive Slots Capital bonus.