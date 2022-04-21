Join Casino Extreme to Earn While You Play VIP Club!

VIP plus Casino Extreme equals endless rewards

The VIP Lounge over at Casino Extreme is second to none! All online casinos offer its own version of a VIP or loyalty program, but nothing compares to this one! The more you play the faster you progress to the higher VIP levels. Each VIP tier offers its own unique bonuses, and of course the higher your level the bigger withdrawal limits and bigger the bonuses will be.

Silver

Weekly Withdrawal Limit- $8,000

Comp Points per $10 Wagered- 1

Gold

$50 Monthly Free Chip

Weekly Withdrawal Limit- $12.000

Comp Points per $10 Wagered- 1.33

Platinum

$250 Monthly Free Chip

Weekly Withdrawal Limit- $16,000

Comp Points per $10 Wagered- 2

Super Platinum

$500 Monthly Free Chip

Weekly Withdrawal Limit- $20,000

Comp Points per $10 Wagered- 4

Personal Account Manager

Double Diamond

$1,000 Monthly Free Chip

Weekly Withdrawal Limit- $30,000

Comp Points per $10 Wagered- 5

Personal Account Manager

Join Casino Extreme today to get started earning your VIP status. Casino Extreme will help you get started with $3,000 in welcome bonuses. The welcome bonus is broken down into six parts, with the first six deposits. Each deposit will be matched up to $500 when you use bonus code EXTREME when signing up.