Join the Wild Card Mafia: WILD CARD GANG Slot Debuts

Prepare to step into a world of high-stakes crime and calculated strategy with BGaming’s latest release, WILD CARD GANG, hitting the reels on February 26, 2025.

This new slot delivers an electrifying experience, blending a gritty crime drama theme with cutting-edge MergeUP™ mechanics to offer players a truly immersive and rewarding adventure.

A Cinematic Experience with a Surreal Edge

Inspired by the sharp-dressed gangsters of Peaky Blinders and set to a hauntingly atmospheric soundtrack reminiscent of Twin Peaks, WILD CARD GANG tells the gripping story of an underworld mafia vying for dominance. The slot’s main characters—Jack, Queen, King, and Ace—are portrayed as enigmatic poker-faced criminals, adding a layer of mystery and intensity to the gameplay. Their striking appearances will linger in your mind long after you spin the reels.

MergeUP™ Mechanics: Climb the Ranks to Power

WILD CARD GANG introduces BGaming’s innovative MergeUP™ feature, allowing players to progress through the familiar card rankings—Jack, Queen, King, and Ace—to rise through the criminal hierarchy and secure massive rewards. The cascading mechanics ensure that every spin can lead to consecutive wins, keeping the action relentless and unpredictable.

Unlock Free Spins and Multipliers Up to x128

This high-volatility slot provides multiple opportunities to score big payouts, with key features designed to keep players engaged:

Cluster Pays Mechanic – Forget traditional paylines! Winning clusters explode, making room for new symbols and potential chain reactions of wins .

– Forget traditional paylines! Winning clusters explode, making room for new symbols and potential . Joker Symbols – Landing 4, 5, or 6 Joker symbols will trigger an exciting free spins round with 15, 18, or 20 free spins respectively.

– Landing will trigger an with respectively. Marked Cells & Multipliers – Keep an eye on marked cells that can boost wins up to x128 , maximizing your payout potential.

– Keep an eye on marked cells that can boost wins , maximizing your payout potential. Additional Free Spins – Jokers continue to appear in the bonus round, awarding extra free spins to extend your streak of winnings.

Game Specifications

Game Type: Slot

Slot Volatility: Very High

Very High RTP: 97.25%

97.25% Max Multiplier: x5000

x5000 Max Win: €250,000

€250,000 Lines: Cluster Pays

Cluster Pays FS Rate: 275.8

275.8 Hit Rate: 3

3 Release Date: February 26, 2025

Prepare for the Heist of a Lifetime!

WILD CARD GANG is more than just a slot—it’s an immersive underworld saga where every spin brings you closer to power, riches, and control. Whether you’re drawn in by the game’s cinematic storytelling, its thrilling bonus features, or the sheer excitement of climbing to the top, this release is guaranteed to make waves in the casino world.

Mark your calendars and get ready to join the mafia ranks on February 26, 2025—will you emerge as the Ace of the underworld or fold under pressure?