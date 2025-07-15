July Crypto Pack at Decode, Get $1000 Bonus + $50 Free Chip

Unlock Decode Casino’s exclusive July Crypto Pack featuring a 100% match bonus up to $1000 and a $50 Free Chip. Now accepting Ethereum! Use promo codes CRYPTOETHER-1 and CRYPTOETHER-2 before July 31st, 2025.

“BTC will do to banks what email did to the postal industry.” – Rick Falkvinge

Crypto enthusiasts, rejoice! Decode Casino has just upped the ante on its monthly cryptocurrency offer by adding Ethereum (ETH) to its roster of supported deposit methods alongside Bitcoin (BTC). With more flexibility and faster transactions, July is the perfect time to go crypto and take full advantage of this limited-time Crypto Pack.

🎁 What’s in the July Crypto Pack?

Decode Casino is rolling out two incredible rewards for players who deposit using ETH or BTC this month:

🔥 100% Match Bonus up to $1000

Bonus Code: CRYPTOETHER-1

Double your deposit instantly, up to $1000 in bonus cash!

💸 $50 Free Chip – Win or Lose!

Bonus Code: CRYPTOETHER-2

Whether your crypto session wins or loses, you’ll still receive a $50 Free Chip as a loyalty thank-you.

📝 How to Claim Your Crypto Bonuses

Claiming your Decode Crypto Pack is simple:

Log in or sign up at Decode Casino. Before depositing, redeem your bonus code for each promo. Deposit $25 or more using Bitcoin or Ethereum. Start playing and enjoy your boosted bankroll and free chip!

📜 Important Bonus Terms

🚨 Coupons must be redeemed before depositing.

💵 Minimum qualifying deposit: $25 via crypto.

🔁 25x reduced rollover applies to both offers.

🎯 Maximum win from the free chip: $500

📅 Offer valid through July 31st, 2025

📚 Standard Terms and Conditions apply.

💡 Why Go Crypto at Decode Casino?

By supporting both Bitcoin and Ethereum, Decode Casino empowers you with fast, secure, and anonymous banking options. Take advantage of the lowest rollovers and the best bonus values on the platform — all while enjoying your favorite slots, table games, and live dealers.