Leap into Fun with a 300% Bonus at SlotsCapital.lv Casino

April 17, 2025 (Press Release) – Easter is hopping into view, and SlotsCapital.lv Casino is ready to make it unforgettable!
From April 17 through April 25, players are invited to spring into the action with a generous 300% Deposit Bonus up to $300 – valid on ALL slot games across their expansive online library.
Easter Promotion Details
-
Offer: 300% Deposit Bonus up to $300
-
Bonus Code:
BUNNY300
-
Valid Dates: April 17 – April 25, 2025
-
Who Can Claim: All players
-
Eligible Games: All online slots
-
Minimum Deposit: $25
-
Wagering Requirement: 40x (deposit + bonus)
-
Max Cashout: 10x deposit
-
Promo Page: Click here for full bonus info
Spin Your Way to Easter Wins!
Whether you’re chasing wins on brand-new slots or revisiting your tried-and-true favorites, this limited-time bonus lets you maximize your playtime and multiply your rewards.
Here are a few of the must-try titles from Rival Gaming that are lighting up the reels this season:
-
Shake Your Mummymaker – A zany Egyptian adventure full of wild wins
-
Jenny Nevada and the Diamond Temple – Explore jungle treasure with cascading reels
-
Astrochimp – Blast off to big wins with this quirky space-themed slot
With over 250 instant-play slots available, there’s something for every type of player. From fruity classics to immersive video slots with bonus rounds and free spins, Easter has never been this rewarding!
Celebrate with Seasonal Cheer and Daily Bonuses
“At SlotsCapital.lv, we believe in celebrating our players with generous daily bonuses, and this Easter, we’re leaping into the holiday spirit with something extra special! Known for our luxurious deals and rewards, we’re making sure you feel the festive cheer every day!”
– Steve Vaughn, Slots Capital Manager
And the fun doesn’t stop there. SlotsCapital.lv is home to Lotty’s Adventures – the casino’s exclusive blog packed with:
-
Insider promos and bonus sneak peeks
-
Game tips and seasonal features
-
Heartwarming stories from the Slots Capital community
📖 Explore Lotty’s blog here: Lotty’s Adventures
Why Play at SlotsCapital.lv?
Slots Capital Casino has carved a niche in the online gaming world by delivering top-tier entertainment, exclusive promotions, and a vast collection of slots and casino games powered by Rival Gaming. With 24/7 customer support, secure banking, and fair gaming practices, it’s easy to see why players across the globe are spinning here.
Don’t Miss Out – Claim Your Easter Bonus Now!
From April 17 to April 25, hop on over to Slots Capital, enter bonus code BUNNY300, and treat yourself to a 300% boost on your deposit – up to $300!
Slots Capital Casino
Deposit $25 and get $100 + 300 FREE SPINS!
- Wagering Req. 15x – Max Bet per Spin $10