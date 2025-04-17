Leap into Fun with a 300% Bonus at SlotsCapital.lv Casino

April 17, 2025 (Press Release) – Easter is hopping into view, and SlotsCapital.lv Casino is ready to make it unforgettable!

From April 17 through April 25, players are invited to spring into the action with a generous 300% Deposit Bonus up to $300 – valid on ALL slot games across their expansive online library.

Easter Promotion Details

Offer: 300% Deposit Bonus up to $300

Bonus Code: BUNNY300

Valid Dates: April 17 – April 25, 2025

Who Can Claim: All players

Eligible Games: All online slots

Minimum Deposit: $25

Wagering Requirement: 40x (deposit + bonus)

Max Cashout: 10x deposit

Promo Page: Click here for full bonus info

Spin Your Way to Easter Wins!

Whether you’re chasing wins on brand-new slots or revisiting your tried-and-true favorites, this limited-time bonus lets you maximize your playtime and multiply your rewards.

Here are a few of the must-try titles from Rival Gaming that are lighting up the reels this season:

Shake Your Mummymaker – A zany Egyptian adventure full of wild wins

Jenny Nevada and the Diamond Temple – Explore jungle treasure with cascading reels

Astrochimp – Blast off to big wins with this quirky space-themed slot

With over 250 instant-play slots available, there’s something for every type of player. From fruity classics to immersive video slots with bonus rounds and free spins, Easter has never been this rewarding!

Celebrate with Seasonal Cheer and Daily Bonuses

“At SlotsCapital.lv, we believe in celebrating our players with generous daily bonuses, and this Easter, we’re leaping into the holiday spirit with something extra special! Known for our luxurious deals and rewards, we’re making sure you feel the festive cheer every day!”

– Steve Vaughn, Slots Capital Manager

And the fun doesn’t stop there. SlotsCapital.lv is home to Lotty’s Adventures – the casino’s exclusive blog packed with:

Insider promos and bonus sneak peeks

Game tips and seasonal features

Heartwarming stories from the Slots Capital community

📖 Explore Lotty’s blog here: Lotty’s Adventures

Why Play at SlotsCapital.lv?

Slots Capital Casino has carved a niche in the online gaming world by delivering top-tier entertainment, exclusive promotions, and a vast collection of slots and casino games powered by Rival Gaming. With 24/7 customer support, secure banking, and fair gaming practices, it’s easy to see why players across the globe are spinning here.

Don’t Miss Out – Claim Your Easter Bonus Now!

From April 17 to April 25, hop on over to Slots Capital, enter bonus code BUNNY300, and treat yourself to a 300% boost on your deposit – up to $300!

👉 Play Now at SlotsCapital.lv

👉 Claim the Easter Bonus Offer