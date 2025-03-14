New Game: Cash Chaser at Slots Ninja – 50 Extra Spins!

Play the New Smash Hit Slot, Cash Chaser at Slots Ninja With an Exclusive Bonus: 400% Match + 50 Extra Spins

Take winning back to the old school with Slots Ninja’s rad new release—Cash Chaser! This retro-inspired 3×3, 9-payline slot is packed with classic symbols, exciting features, and four jackpots that bring the thrill of the chase to life! Whether you’re a fan of nostalgic slots or love action-packed mechanics, Cash Chaser offers Nudging Wilds, Respins, and big win potential to keep the party going.

Spin Into Action with Cash Chaser

Cash Chaser is designed to reignite the arcade-style slot experience, offering a mix of traditional gameplay with modern features. Here’s what makes it a must-play:

Paylines: 9

Volatility: Medium

Exciting Features: Nudging Wilds & Respin Bonus

Jackpot Potential: 4 Jackpots up for grabs!

Nudging Wilds Feature: More Wins, More Action!

One of the coolest mechanics in Cash Chaser is its Nudging Wilds feature. Wilds come with special arrow variations, and landing just one Wild triggers the Nudging Wilds feature. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: When a Wild symbol lands, it activates the Nudge mechanic.

Step 2: After payouts, the Wild shifts in the arrow’s direction.

Step 3: The Wild continues to move until it reaches the reel’s edge, creating extra win opportunities!

This dynamic feature, combined with the game’s medium volatility, ensures that every spin could lead to thrilling rewards. Plus, with four jackpot tiers, players have even more chances to score big!

Exclusive Bonus: 400% Match + 50 Extra Spins on Cash Chaser 🎉

To celebrate the launch of Cash Chaser, Slots Ninja is offering a massive 400% Bonus + 50 Extra Spins to all players who want to get in on the action!

Bonus Offer: 400% Match Bonus + 50 Extra Spins

Game: Cash Chaser

Coupon Code: CASHCHASER

Minimum Deposit: $35

How to Claim Your Bonus:

Log in to your Slots Ninja account (or sign up if you’re new!). Head to the cashier section and enter the bonus code: CASHCHASER. Make a minimum deposit of $35+ to unlock your 400% bonus + 50 extra spins. Start playing Cash Chaser and let the wins roll in!

Bonus Terms & Conditions

Offer Validity: This exclusive promotion is available until 23:59 EST on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Wagering Requirements: The deposit, bonus, and spin winnings must be wagered 40 times before withdrawal.

Eligibility: Offer available for new players only. Game Restrictions: The coupon code applies to all slot games and can only be used once. Bet Limits: Maximum bet allowed is $10. Cash-Out Rules: No maximum cash-out restrictions on deposit match bonuses.

General Terms Apply: All Slots Ninja’s standard terms and conditions apply.

Get Ready to Chase Cash and Big Wins!

With Nudging Wilds, respins, and four jackpots, Cash Chaser is ready to bring the thrills of old-school slot gaming straight to your screen! Don’t miss out on this 400% Bonus + 50 Extra Spins—claim your reward today and get spinning! 🎰🔥

🚀 Ready to play? Log in to Slots Ninja and start your Cash Chaser adventure now!