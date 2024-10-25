No Tricks, Just Treats: Discover 3 Halloween Bonus Specials

Embrace the spooky spirit with our exclusive Halloween casino specials! From fang-tastic free spins to monstrous match bonuses, these thrilling offers from Decode, Sloto’Cash, and Miami Club!
Here’s your guide to some hauntingly good deals – no tricks, just treats that will keep you spinning all Halloween season long!
Decode Happy Halloween Offer
Dates: October 24 – 31
Promo: 25 Free Spins on Halloween Crystals Slot
Coupon Code:
HALLOWIN25
Details: No deposit required, Max Cashout $200, Wagering Requirement: 25x
Decode Casino invites you to explore their Halloween Crystals slot with a treat of 25 free spins. This no-deposit bonus is perfect for players of all levels, giving everyone a chance to play without spending a cent. Use the coupon code HALLOWIN25 to get started between October 24 – 31 and aim for that $200 max cash out.
Sloto’Cash Happy Halloween Offer
Dates: October 17 – 31
- 300% Match Bonus up to $3,000 + 50 Spins on Count Cashtacular
Coupon Code:
BOO2024
Details: Min. Deposit $25, No Max Cashout, Wagering Requirement: 35x
- 31 Free Spins on Count Cashtacular
Coupon Code:
SUPERHALLO
Details: No deposit required, Max Cash out $200, Wagering Requirement: 40x
Whether you’re depositing or just looking for some free spins, Sloto’Cash has crafted the ultimate Halloween offer. With BOO2024, a 300% match bonus up to $3,000 and 50 free spins await on the eerie Count Cashtacular slot. For an extra thrill, grab 31 free spins with the no-deposit code SUPERHALLO and aim for a $200 max cash out. Sloto’Cash has something for everyone, from high-rollers to free-spin hunters!
🧙♀️ Miami Club Happy Halloween Offer
Dates: October 17 – November 11
Promo: 100% Match Bonus up to $1,000 + 100 Spins on Freaks of Folklore
Coupon Code:
MIAMIFREAKS
Details: Min. Deposit $20, No Max Cashout, Wagering Requirement: 30x
If you’re a fan of folklore and enjoy a good scare, Miami Club’s Freaks of Folklore slot is the perfect place to explore this Halloween! With MIAMIFREAKS, claim a 100% match bonus up to $1,000 and enjoy 100 spine-tingling spins. This promo runs until November 11, so you’ll have plenty of time to dive into the spooky fun.
How to Make the Most of Your Halloween Treats
- Choose Your Adventure: Decide on the promotion that suits your gaming style. Decode’s no-deposit spins are perfect for those looking for a no-strings-attached experience, while Miami Club’s match bonus is ideal for players seeking a bigger bankroll.
- Use Promo Codes Carefully: Each offer has its own code, so make sure you’re applying the correct one for each bonus.
- Mind the Wagering Requirements: Each promotion has different requirements – plan your gameplay accordingly to maximize your winnings!
Don’t miss out on these hair-raising offers this Halloween season. Head to Decode, Sloto’Cash, and Miami Club for your chance to score treats without any tricks!
