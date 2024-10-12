October Bubble Bonus Fest at Sloto’Cash Halloween Big Wins!

October Bubble Bonus Fest at Sloto’Cash: Celebrate Halloween with Spooky Spins and Big Wins!

Have you ever heard of Oktoberfest, the massive celebration in southern Germany? Well, Sloto’Cash is bringing the festive spirit to your screen with our very own twist—October Bubble Bonus Fest! This exciting promotion is inspired by the Halloween season and focuses on the highly popular Bubble Bubble slot saga, the ultimate spooky games to play this October.

Get ready for a hauntingly good time as you spin through Bubble Bubble 1, 2, or 3, with the chance to trigger some serious jackpots. Claim your share of the Halloween promo package and play a total of 100 Free Spins on these witchy slots, along with a $100 Token to boost your luck and bankroll.

This October, immerse yourself in the eerie atmosphere of Halloween while you watch Winnie the Witch cast her magical spell of good fortune. With her help and your free spins, you might just conjure up the jackpot of your dreams!

October Bubble Bonus Fest Offers

150% 1st Match Bonus up to $1,500 + 25 Spins on Bubble Bubble 1, 2, or 3 Redeem Code: BUBBLEBONUS-1 200% 2nd Match Bonus up to $2,000 + 25 Spins on Bubble Bubble 1, 2, or 3 Redeem Code: BUBBLEBONUS-2 $100 Free Chip + 50 Spins on Bubble Bubble 1, 2, or 3 Redeem Code: BUBBLEBONUS-3

Terms & Conditions

A minimum deposit of $25 is required for each offer.

is required for each offer. All bonuses come with a 30x rollover requirement.

requirement. You can choose which of the three Bubble Bubble games to use your free spins on.

games to use your free spins on. Valid until October 31st, so don’t miss out on these spooktacular bonuses!

Celebrate Halloween in style with Sloto’Cash’s October Bubble Bonus Fest, and let the witches, ghosts, and ghouls of the Bubble Bubble saga guide you toward some seriously wicked wins!