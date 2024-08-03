Paradise Carnival: Celebrate a Fiesta at Jackpot Capital

Glamma has sailed into the breathtaking Bahamas for the most exhilarating carnival celebration of the year! Imagine the sun kissing your skin, the rhythm of the music making your heart race, and the vibrant colors of the carnival lifting your spirits.

Welcome to Paradise Carnival at Jackpot Capital Casino, where every moment is a celebration, and you are the star!

From July 25th to August 28th, you can spin Glamma’s Carnival Awards Wheel and dance your way to fabulous bonuses that will make you feel like royalty in paradise! Each spin of the wheel brings you closer to the most unforgettable carnival experience ever.

Today’s Bonus Delight

Today’s special treat is designed to make your carnival adventure even more thrilling:

175% Match + 25 Free Spins on the enchanting games: Crystal Waters, Samba Jackpots, and Mermaid’s Pearls.

Use the code CRYSTALPEARLS to claim your bonus and dive into the fun right away.

Featured Games

Crystal Waters : Sail through serene waters and discover treasures beyond your wildest dreams.

: Sail through serene waters and discover treasures beyond your wildest dreams. Samba Jackpots : Feel the beat of the carnival as you chase massive jackpots.

: Feel the beat of the carnival as you chase massive jackpots. Mermaid’s Pearls: Dive deep into an underwater wonderland filled with magical pearls and hidden gems.

All you need is a minimum deposit of $25 to start your adventure, and there’s no maximum cash-out limit! These bonuses are available on instant play, so you can jump right into the excitement. Remember, general terms apply.

Keep the Celebration Going

Every spin of Glamma’s Carnival Awards Wheel is a chance to win amazing prizes, and all coupons are valid until August 31, 2024. So, don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revel in the Paradise Carnival and make memories that will last forever.

Get ready to dance, spin, and win with Glamma at the Paradise Carnival at Jackpot Capital Casino. Let’s make this celebration one for the books!