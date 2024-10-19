Punky HalloWIN Slot Bonus is Now Live at Uptown Aces Casino!

Spooky season just got a whole lot more thrilling with the arrival of Punky HalloWIN at Uptown Aces! This spellbinding slot, brought to you by SpinLogic, is packed with chilling features and massive payout potential, making it the perfect game to dive into this Halloween season.

Uptown Aces is celebrating the launch of Punky HalloWIN with two exciting offers:

30 Free Spins on Punky HalloWIN Bonus Code : FREE30PUNKY

: FREE30PUNKY No Deposit Required

Max Cashout : $180

: $180 Wagering Requirement : 60x

: 60x Available : October 17 – 23

: October 17 – 23 Eligible Players: All Players

Claim 30 free spins and dive into this spooky adventure, all without spending a dime! 300% up to $3,000 + 30 Spins on Punky HalloWIN Bonus Code : NEWPUNK

: NEWPUNK Minimum Deposit : $20

: $20 Wagering Requirement : 30x for the match bonus, 20x for the free spins

: 30x for the match bonus, 20x for the free spins No Max Cashout

Available : October 16 – November 1

: October 16 – November 1 Eligible Players: New Players

Get an incredible 300% match bonus on your deposit, plus 30 free spins to make your Halloween even sweeter!

Game Overview: Punky HalloWIN

Step into a world where sugar skull critters scurry around your feet, not to bother you but to bring you spectacular rewards! Punky HalloWIN is a 5×4 slot with 1,024 ways to win, offering exciting features like Mega Cascading reels and the Fortune Link bonus that could lead to epic wins.

Mega Cascade Feature : After any winning spin, all winning symbols disappear, allowing new symbols from the Top Reels to tumble into place. The cascade continues until no new winning combinations form, maximizing your chances to cash in big!

: After any winning spin, all winning symbols disappear, allowing new symbols from the Top Reels to tumble into place. The cascade continues until no new winning combinations form, maximizing your chances to cash in big! Fortune Link Feature: Trigger this thrilling feature with 6 Bonus symbols. You’ll start with 3 Re-Spins, and each new Bonus symbol resets your spins to 3, with every position on the gameboard becoming its own reel. Keep spinning to fill the board and aim for the Super Grand Jackpot!

Brave Enough to Spin?

With features like cascading reels, Free Games, and jackpots galore, Punky HalloWIN promises wickedly fun gameplay and jaw-dropping payouts. Will you walk away with a trick or a treat this Halloween? The only way to find out is to give those spooky reels a spin!

Don’t miss out on your chance to bag a Punky HalloWIN jackpot at Uptown Aces!