‘Reel Crime: Coffin Up Cash’ Live at Desert Nights Casino

Are you ready for a spine-chilling heist that will leave you on the edge of your seat? Desert Nights Casino proudly presents “Reel Crime: Coffin Up Cash,” a harrowing 5-reel slot game with 1024 ways to win that promises thrills and chills aplenty.

Join the Risky Robbers on a Grave-Robbing Adventure

In “Reel Crime: Coffin Up Cash,” you’ll team up with the daring robbers, Remy and Raoul, as they venture into a haunted cemetery filled with monstrous surprises and hidden treasures. This exciting slot game combines a spooky atmosphere with the chance to win big, making for an unforgettable gaming experience.

Exclusive Bonus Offers

To celebrate the launch of “Reel Crime: Coffin Up Cash,” Desert Nights Casino is offering some fantastic bonus deals to get you started on your ghostly adventure.

$30 Free Chip on Recommended Slot

Get a taste of the action with a $30 free chip to play “Reel Crime: Coffin Up Cash.”

  • Bonus Code: $30 Tropical Reward – 30 Free Bonus
  • Requirements: Make a deposit within the month
  • Wagering Requirement: 60X
  • Maximum Cash out: $180
  • Validity: July 18 – August 8
  • Eligibility: All players

400% Deposit Bonus up to $4000

Boost your bankroll with an incredible 400% deposit bonus, giving you up to $4000 to play with.

  • Bonus Code: RIVAL400
  • Minimum Deposit: $25
  • Wagering Requirement: 30X (deposit + bonus)
  • Maximum Cash out: No limit
  • Eligibility: New players

How to Claim Your Bonuses

  1. Sign up or log in to your Desert Nights Casino account.
  2. Make a deposit using the relevant bonus code:
    • $30 Tropical Reward for the free chip
    • RIVAL400 for the deposit bonus
  3. Start playing “Reel Crime: Coffin Up Cash” and enjoy your bonuses!

Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers and the chance to experience the thrill of “Reel Crime: Coffin Up Cash.” Head over to Desert Nights Casino today and see if you have what it takes to pull off the ultimate graveyard heist!

