‘Reel Crime: Coffin Up Cash’ Live at Desert Nights Casino

Are you ready for a spine-chilling heist that will leave you on the edge of your seat? Desert Nights Casino proudly presents “Reel Crime: Coffin Up Cash,” a harrowing 5-reel slot game with 1024 ways to win that promises thrills and chills aplenty.
Join the Risky Robbers on a Grave-Robbing Adventure
In “Reel Crime: Coffin Up Cash,” you’ll team up with the daring robbers, Remy and Raoul, as they venture into a haunted cemetery filled with monstrous surprises and hidden treasures. This exciting slot game combines a spooky atmosphere with the chance to win big, making for an unforgettable gaming experience.
Exclusive Bonus Offers
To celebrate the launch of “Reel Crime: Coffin Up Cash,” Desert Nights Casino is offering some fantastic bonus deals to get you started on your ghostly adventure.
$30 Free Chip on Recommended Slot
Get a taste of the action with a $30 free chip to play “Reel Crime: Coffin Up Cash.”
- Bonus Code: $30 Tropical Reward – 30 Free Bonus
- Requirements: Make a deposit within the month
- Wagering Requirement: 60X
- Maximum Cash out: $180
- Validity: July 18 – August 8
- Eligibility: All players
400% Deposit Bonus up to $4000
Boost your bankroll with an incredible 400% deposit bonus, giving you up to $4000 to play with.
- Bonus Code: RIVAL400
- Minimum Deposit: $25
- Wagering Requirement: 30X (deposit + bonus)
- Maximum Cash out: No limit
- Eligibility: New players
How to Claim Your Bonuses
- Sign up or log in to your Desert Nights Casino account.
- Make a deposit using the relevant bonus code:
- $30 Tropical Reward for the free chip
- RIVAL400 for the deposit bonus
- Start playing “Reel Crime: Coffin Up Cash” and enjoy your bonuses!
Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers and the chance to experience the thrill of “Reel Crime: Coffin Up Cash.” Head over to Desert Nights Casino today and see if you have what it takes to pull off the ultimate graveyard heist!
Desert Nights Casino
300% Welcome Bonus + $15 Free
- Min. Deposit for 300% Bonus is $25