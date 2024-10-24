Rev Up the Reels: New Fortune Highway Slot at Slotland

Get ready to hit the fast lane with Fortune Highway, the thrilling new slot revving its engines at Slotland and CryptoSlots!

Released just in time to celebrate Slotland’s 26th birthday, this action-packed game is taking players on a wild ride through the world of motorcycle gangs, complete with roaring Harleys, blazing fire, and a hard-rock soundtrack that amps up the excitement.

The Thrill of the Ride: Fortune Highway’s Game Features

Fortune Highway is a dynamic 5×4 slot with 20 paylines and a bet range that starts at $0.60 and goes up to $9.60. This game is perfect for players who love a high-energy atmosphere and big bonus features. The design captures the rugged, rebellious spirit of the open road, while the gameplay delivers on big win potential with several exciting features:

Stacked 2×1 Symbols – Filling up those reels with large symbols to boost your chances of winning.

– Filling up those reels with large symbols to boost your chances of winning. Multiplier Wilds – These wilds not only complete paylines but also multiply your winnings, making every spin even more rewarding.

– These wilds not only complete paylines but also multiply your winnings, making every spin even more rewarding. Wheel of Luck & Special Free Spins – Triggered by landing three scatter symbols, the Wheel of Luck determines how many free spins you’ll get (up to 20). During these spins, only five symbols can appear, giving you a higher chance of hitting big wins.

Three Local Jackpots Await

Fortune Highway offers not just one but three local jackpots that can be won during the Free Spins bonus round. Look out for the Skull Riders, Kong Chopper, and Angel Wheel symbols. Landing five matching jackpot symbols on a payline can award you one of the local jackpots, with payouts that could go as high as 1,000x your bet!

Wheel of Luck & Sticky Symbols in Free Spins

During the Free Spins bonus, every symbol that lands becomes sticky, staying in place until the round ends. This feature gives you more opportunities to line up winning combinations, especially if you hit those coveted jackpot symbols. The rush of knowing that the jackpots could hit during this sticky symbol frenzy adds an extra layer of excitement to every free spin.

A Message from Slotland’s Manager

Michael Hilary, Slotland’s Manager, perfectly sums up the excitement surrounding this new game:

“As we celebrate the conclusion of our 26th birthday festivities, Fortune Highway is the ultimate gift for our players, capturing the essence of adventure and rock ‘n’ roll. Buckle up and get ready to go on one hell of a ride and hit the fast lane with Fortune Highway, now available on Slotland and CryptoSlots!”

Exclusive Bonuses to Fuel Your Fortune Highway Journey

To mark the launch of Fortune Highway, Slotland and CryptoSlots are offering special bonuses, available from October 23-29, 2024.

CryptoSlots Bonus

Gas Money :

$111 on deposits of $150–$300 / $46 on deposits of $75–$149 / $11 on deposits of $20–$74

Redeemable 2x per day | 30x wager

Code: NEWGAME

: $111 on deposits of $150–$300 / $46 on deposits of $75–$149 / $11 on deposits of $20–$74 Redeemable 2x per day | 30x wager VIP Boost:

177% on deposits of $150–$500 / 155% on deposits of $35–$149

Redeemable 2x | VIP Players only | 39x wager

Code: VIPBOOST

Slotland Bonus

101% More Gas:

On deposits of $25–$400

Redeemable 1x per day | 28x wager

Code: TRIPLELAUNCH

Valid for Fortune Highway, Sweet Sixties, and Sugar Daddy.

Take a spin on Fortune Highway and feel the rush of chasing jackpots while the adrenaline of the open road fills your screen. Whether you’re at Slotland or CryptoSlots, there’s no better way to ride into big wins!