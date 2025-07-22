Saddle Up for 50 Free Spins on ‘Pony Up’ at Slots Capital

Saddle Up for 50 Free Spins on ‘Pony Up’ — New Wild West Slot at Slots Capital!
Yeehaw! There’s a new adventure kicking off at Slots Capital, and it’s bringing all the Western charm you need this summer. ‘Pony Up’, the latest 3-reel slot from Rival Gaming, is now live — and there’s a special free spin offer to get you started.
🎁 Limited-Time Offer: 50 Free Spins on Pony Up
-
🎟 Bonus Code:
PONYFUN
-
💵 Min. Deposit: $30
-
🔄 Wagering Requirement: 45x (deposit + bonus)
-
💰 Max Cashout: 10x deposit
-
📅 Valid: July 17 – July 23, 2025
-
👤 Eligibility: All Players
💡 Pro Tip: Redeem your code quickly — this offer is only available for one week!
👉 Play Pony Up Now at Slots Capital
🐎 About the Game: Pony Up by Rival
Pony Up is a classic 3-reel, single payline slot from Rival that blends nostalgia with wild west excitement. Designed for fans of traditional slot machines, this game combines vintage fruit symbols with a cowboy-themed twist.
🔍 Game Features:
-
🎰 Slot Type: 3-reel, 1-payline classic slot
-
🌵 Theme: Western ranch, cowboys, and ponies
-
🎨 Design: Retro graphics with animated wild west elements
-
🍒 Symbols: Horses, cowboy boots, saddles, and classic fruits
With easy-to-understand gameplay, low volatility, and charming visuals, Pony Up is perfect for beginners and lovers of classic slots alike.
“Pony Up captures the simplicity of traditional slot machines while bringing a lively Western theme that’s hard to resist,” — Slots Capital Team
🔒 Why Play at Slots Capital?
-
✅ Trusted Online Casino with Rival Games
-
🎉 Regular Promotions for New & Returning Players
-
💳 Easy Deposits & Fast Withdrawals
-
🔐 Safe, Secure, and Licensed Gaming Environment
🎰 How to Claim Your 50 Free Spins on Pony Up
-
Login or sign up at Slots Capital
-
Deposit $30 or more
-
Enter Bonus Code:
PONYFUN
-
Start spinning Pony Up and enjoy your free spins!
🏆 Don’t Miss This Wild West Ride!
From July 17th to July 23rd, ride into the sunset with 50 free spins on Pony Up — no lasso required! With charming 3-reel gameplay and Western fun, it’s the perfect way to spin into summer.
Slots Capital Casino
Deposit $25 and get $100 + 300 FREE SPINS!
- Wagering Req. 15x – Max Bet per Spin $10