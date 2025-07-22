Saddle Up for 50 Free Spins on ‘Pony Up’ at Slots Capital

Maggie Bean
Slots Capital Casino - Pony Up Bonus

Saddle Up for 50 Free Spins on ‘Pony Up’ — New Wild West Slot at Slots Capital!

Yeehaw! There’s a new adventure kicking off at Slots Capital, and it’s bringing all the Western charm you need this summer. Pony Up, the latest 3-reel slot from Rival Gaming, is now live — and there’s a special free spin offer to get you started.

🎁 Limited-Time Offer: 50 Free Spins on Pony Up

  • 🎟 Bonus Code: PONYFUN

  • 💵 Min. Deposit: $30

  • 🔄 Wagering Requirement: 45x (deposit + bonus)

  • 💰 Max Cashout: 10x deposit

  • 📅 Valid: July 17 – July 23, 2025

  • 👤 Eligibility: All Players

💡 Pro Tip: Redeem your code quickly — this offer is only available for one week!

🐎 About the Game: Pony Up by Rival

Pony Up is a classic 3-reel, single payline slot from Rival that blends nostalgia with wild west excitement. Designed for fans of traditional slot machines, this game combines vintage fruit symbols with a cowboy-themed twist.

🔍 Game Features:

  • 🎰 Slot Type: 3-reel, 1-payline classic slot

  • 🌵 Theme: Western ranch, cowboys, and ponies

  • 🎨 Design: Retro graphics with animated wild west elements

  • 🍒 Symbols: Horses, cowboy boots, saddles, and classic fruits

With easy-to-understand gameplay, low volatility, and charming visuals, Pony Up is perfect for beginners and lovers of classic slots alike.

“Pony Up captures the simplicity of traditional slot machines while bringing a lively Western theme that’s hard to resist,” — Slots Capital Team

🔒 Why Play at Slots Capital?

  • ✅ Trusted Online Casino with Rival Games

  • 🎉 Regular Promotions for New & Returning Players

  • 💳 Easy Deposits & Fast Withdrawals

  • 🔐 Safe, Secure, and Licensed Gaming Environment

🎰 How to Claim Your 50 Free Spins on Pony Up

  1. Login or sign up at Slots Capital

  2. Deposit $30 or more

  3. Enter Bonus Code: PONYFUN

  4. Start spinning Pony Up and enjoy your free spins!

🏆 Don’t Miss This Wild West Ride!

From July 17th to July 23rd, ride into the sunset with 50 free spins on Pony Up — no lasso required! With charming 3-reel gameplay and Western fun, it’s the perfect way to spin into summer.

