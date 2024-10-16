Slotland 26th Birthday Unveils Epic $1 Million in Bonuses

Slotland Celebrates 26th Birthday with Over $1 Million in Bonuses and New Games!

Get ready to party with Slotland as it celebrates its 26th birthday in style! This October, the legendary online casino is throwing a month-long Birthday Bash filled with over $1 million in epic bonuses and exciting new games. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a new player, this is your chance to join in the celebration and win big!

A Milestone Celebration

Since its launch over two decades ago, Slotland has been a trailblazer in the online gaming world, offering unique, in-house-developed games through Slotland Entertainment. To mark its 26th year, Slotland is going all out with a slew of rewards and promotions to thank its players for their loyalty and support. This month-long bash promises non-stop excitement, with plenty of perks to keep you spinning and winning.

Over $1 Million in Bonuses!

This isn’t just any birthday party—Slotland is giving away more than $1 million in bonuses! Earlier this month, VIP players were treated to special offers, including free chips worth up to $150 and match bonuses as high as 226%. And the party is far from over! Right now, you can grab a $40 free chip and enjoy match bonuses of up to 100%!

But that’s just the start. There are even more promotions on the way, like a 101% low-wager match to try out three new games and special Halloween bonuses dropping later this month. Be sure to check Slotland’s newsletters and promo page to stay in the loop on all the latest offers.

New Games to Try

Slotland isn’t just celebrating with bonuses; they’re also treating players to brand-new games. Two new titles, Sweet Sixties and Sugar Daddy, have already made their debut this month, bringing groovy vibes and glam excitement to the reels. But there’s even more to come—later this month, get ready for an adrenaline-pumping slot themed around motorcycle gangs and heavy metal music. This upcoming game will feature free spins and three local jackpots, adding even more thrill to your spins.

A Message from Slotland’s Manager

Michael Hilary, Slotland’s manager, shared his excitement for the celebrations, saying, “We’ve come a long way since our early days, but our commitment to exciting games and secure wins hasn’t changed. For decades, we’ve proudly ranked among the top casinos, and we’re here to stay. Slotland owes its success to the millions of happy players around the world, and we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our loyal community.”

Birthday Bonuses You Can’t Miss

To sweeten the deal, Slotland has two special birthday bonuses running from October 17th to 20th that you won’t want to miss:

$40 Free Birthday Chip

Use code: BDAYCHIP

Max Cashout: 3x | Wager: 32x | Valid on all Slots & Keno

Claim once and play your favorite games!

Use code: Max Cashout: 3x | Wager: 32x | Valid on all Slots & Keno Claim once and play your favorite games! Birthday Boost

Use code: SPINTOWIN

100% match on deposits of $150-$300 | 75% on $75-$149 | 50% on $25-$74

Wager: 30x | Redeem up to 2x per day | Valid on all Slots & Keno

These bonuses are the perfect way to get in on the birthday fun, so be sure to claim them and start spinning!

Join the Celebration!

Slotland’s 26th birthday bash is a party you don’t want to miss. Whether you’re playing for bonuses, trying out new games, or simply enjoying the thrill of spinning, there’s something for everyone this month. Join the celebration today and experience why Slotland has remained a favorite for players worldwide. Here’s to 26 years of epic wins—and many more to come!

Start celebrating and claim your bonuses now at Slotland Casino!