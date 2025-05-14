Super Hoopers is Live at Slots Capital with 200% Up to $500!

Get in the game with Super Hoopers – the brand-new high-volatility slot at Slots Capital! Enjoy 200% up to $500 with code HOOPERS200. Don’t miss out – offer valid May 8–14!

Slam Dunk Your Way to Big Wins with Super Hoopers – Only at Slots Capital! Check out the demo game below!

If you’re a fan of action-packed slots and massive win potential, Super Hoopers is the game you’ve been waiting for. Just dropped in March 2025, this basketball-themed video slot brings explosive energy to the reels – and Slots Capital is celebrating with an exclusive 200% Deposit Bonus up to $500!

Limited-Time Bonus Offer – May 8–14 Only!

Offer: 200% Deposit Bonus up to $500
Bonus Code: HOOPERS200
Minimum Deposit: $25
Wagering Requirement: 40x (deposit + bonus)
Max Bonus: $500
Max Cashout: 10x your deposit
Who Can Claim: All Players
Available: May 8 – May 14, 2025

👉 Pro Tip: Use your bonus to explore every angle of Super Hoopers and maximize your gameplay!

🏀 Ready to Rule the Reels?

Score a 200% Bonus up to $500 on Super Hoopers – This Week Only!

Drop your deposit. Enter code HOOPERS200. Spin for slam-dunk wins up to 23,000x!

🎯 Min. Deposit: $25 | 💰 Wagering: 40x | 🏆 Ends May 14


Claim Your Bonus & Play Now

 

About Super Hoopers – The Fast-Break Slot That Delivers

Super Hoopers isn’t just a themed game—it’s a full-court thrill ride with Xtreme Power Pots, high-stakes volatility, and potential wins up to 23,000x your stake. This 5-reel slot is engineered for high engagement and rewarding features, making it a prime pick for players seeking non-stop action.

Key Features That Make Super Hoopers a Must-Play
Xtreme Power Pots Bonus Trio:
🔹 Sticky Wilds
🔑 Jackpot Free Spins
🔹 Extra Spins for extended play

Combo Pots System:
Mix and match bonus features for next-level payouts.

Winning Mechanics:
🟠 50 Ways to Win
🔑 Hit Frequency of 39.8%
🟠 RTP up to 96.25%

Stacked Wilds:
More wilds = more chances to win big.

Whether you’re here for the jackpots or the on-court visuals, Super Hoopers delivers top-tier gameplay with a high volatility edge.

🚨 Final Buzzer – Act Fast!

This bonus offer is only live from May 8–14, so grab your code, make a qualifying deposit, and jump into the action. The court is yours—are you ready to score?

Free Spins
Maggie Bean
Maggie Bean
https://www.casinoplayersreport.com
Maggie Bean has been a part of our family since we began over 20 years ago when we started the Casino Scam Report site. She is head editor of articles as well as checking and reporting on the latest casino bonuses and promotions.

