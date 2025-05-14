Super Hoopers is Live at Slots Capital with 200% Up to $500!

Get in the game with Super Hoopers – the brand-new high-volatility slot at Slots Capital! Enjoy 200% up to $500 with code HOOPERS200. Don’t miss out – offer valid May 8–14!

Slam Dunk Your Way to Big Wins with Super Hoopers – Only at Slots Capital! Check out the demo game below!

If you’re a fan of action-packed slots and massive win potential, Super Hoopers is the game you’ve been waiting for. Just dropped in March 2025, this basketball-themed video slot brings explosive energy to the reels – and Slots Capital is celebrating with an exclusive 200% Deposit Bonus up to $500!

Limited-Time Bonus Offer – May 8–14 Only!

Offer: 200% Deposit Bonus up to $500

Bonus Code: HOOPERS200

Minimum Deposit: $25

Wagering Requirement: 40x (deposit + bonus)

Max Bonus: $500

Max Cashout: 10x your deposit

Who Can Claim: All Players

Available: May 8 – May 14, 2025

👉 Pro Tip: Use your bonus to explore every angle of Super Hoopers and maximize your gameplay!

About Super Hoopers – The Fast-Break Slot That Delivers

Super Hoopers isn’t just a themed game—it’s a full-court thrill ride with Xtreme Power Pots, high-stakes volatility, and potential wins up to 23,000x your stake. This 5-reel slot is engineered for high engagement and rewarding features, making it a prime pick for players seeking non-stop action.

Key Features That Make Super Hoopers a Must-Play

Xtreme Power Pots Bonus Trio:

🔹 Sticky Wilds

🔑 Jackpot Free Spins

🔹 Extra Spins for extended play

Combo Pots System:

Mix and match bonus features for next-level payouts.

Winning Mechanics:

🟠 50 Ways to Win

🔑 Hit Frequency of 39.8%

🟠 RTP up to 96.25%

Stacked Wilds:

More wilds = more chances to win big.

Whether you’re here for the jackpots or the on-court visuals, Super Hoopers delivers top-tier gameplay with a high volatility edge.

🚨 Final Buzzer – Act Fast!

This bonus offer is only live from May 8–14, so grab your code, make a qualifying deposit, and jump into the action. The court is yours—are you ready to score?