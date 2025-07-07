Super Hoopers’ Slot: New Exclusive Bonus at Slots Capital!

Rival Gaming’s thrilling new release, Super Hoopers, is now live at Slots Capital Casino — and there’s an exciting bonus offer to get you in the game!
If you’re ready to take your shot at massive wins, this basketball-themed slot is packed with high-energy action, extreme volatility, and features that can slam dunk your bankroll.
🏀 Exclusive Slots Capital Super Hoopers Bonus
For a limited time only, Slots Capital Casino is giving players a chance to claim a 150% Deposit Bonus up to $500 — valid exclusively on the new Super Hoopers slot!
Bonus Code:
HOOPERS150
Minimum Deposit: $25
Wagering Requirement: 40X (deposit + bonus)
Maximum Bonus: $500
Max Cashout: 10 times your deposit
Offer Valid: July 3 – 9, 2025
Eligibility: All players
💡 Tip: Use your bonus to explore all the exciting features Super Hoopers has to offer and boost your chances at those big wins.
⚡ Super Hoopers Slot — Features & Gameplay
Launched in March 2025, Super Hoopers by Rival Gaming brings the fast-paced intensity of the basketball court straight to the reels. This 5-reel, 50-line video slot is designed to deliver non-stop action, big feature combinations, and rewarding opportunities.
🌟 Game Highlights
Xtreme Power Pots™: Unlock 3 distinct Power Pot bonuses — Sticky Wilds, Jackpot Free Spins, and Extra Spins.
Combo Pots: Combine Power Pots for even more explosive payouts!
High Volatility: Chase those thrilling max wins of up to 23,000X your bet.
Hit Frequency: A solid 39.8% hit rate keeps the wins coming.
Stacked Wilds: More wilds mean more chances to score big.
RTP: Up to 96.25% for fair and competitive play.
The unique Combo Pots feature means you can mix and match bonus elements for a truly dynamic gaming experience!
🏆 Why Play Super Hoopers at Slots Capital?
Exclusive bonus for Super Hoopers
Trusted Rival Gaming platform
Fast payouts and reliable support
Available on desktop and mobile — play anywhere, anytime
This is the perfect opportunity to try out a high-energy slot that’s designed to engage and excite. Don’t miss out — grab your bonus and hit the court today!
🔑 How to Claim Your Super Hoopers Bonus
1️⃣ Log in to your Slots Capital Casino account.
2️⃣ Head to the cashier and enter code:
HOOPERS150.
3️⃣ Make a minimum deposit of $25.
4️⃣ Enjoy your 150% bonus up to $500 and play Super Hoopers!
📌 Super Hoopers Slots Capital Bonus — FAQs
❓ Can I claim this bonus if I’m an existing player?
✅ Yes! This offer is open to all players at Slots Capital Casino.
❓ How long is the bonus valid?
⏳ The promotion runs from July 3 – 9, 2025, so don’t wait!
❓ What is the wagering requirement?
🎲 A 40X wagering requirement applies to the combined deposit and bonus.
🔥 Final Thoughts on Super Hoopers at Slots Capital
Super Hoopers delivers all the action you’d expect from a high-octane slot, with a chance to land serious wins through its unique Power Pots and Combo Pot bonuses. Combined with Slots Capital’s generous 150% bonus offer, this is a game and promotion you don’t want to miss.
👉 Ready to spin? Claim your bonus today and see if you can score that 23,000X max win!
