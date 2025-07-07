Super Hoopers’ Slot: New Exclusive Bonus at Slots Capital!

By
Maggie Bean
-
0
7
Slots Capital Casino

Rival Gaming’s thrilling new release, Super Hoopers, is now live at Slots Capital Casino — and there’s an exciting bonus offer to get you in the game!

If you’re ready to take your shot at massive wins, this basketball-themed slot is packed with high-energy action, extreme volatility, and features that can slam dunk your bankroll.

🏀 Exclusive Slots Capital Super Hoopers Bonus

For a limited time only, Slots Capital Casino is giving players a chance to claim a 150% Deposit Bonus up to $500 — valid exclusively on the new Super Hoopers slot!

Bonus Code: HOOPERS150
Minimum Deposit: $25
Wagering Requirement: 40X (deposit + bonus)
Maximum Bonus: $500
Max Cashout: 10 times your deposit
Offer Valid: July 3 – 9, 2025
Eligibility: All players

💡 Tip: Use your bonus to explore all the exciting features Super Hoopers has to offer and boost your chances at those big wins.

Super Hoopers Slot — Features & Gameplay

Launched in March 2025, Super Hoopers by Rival Gaming brings the fast-paced intensity of the basketball court straight to the reels. This 5-reel, 50-line video slot is designed to deliver non-stop action, big feature combinations, and rewarding opportunities.

🌟 Game Highlights

  • Xtreme Power Pots™: Unlock 3 distinct Power Pot bonuses — Sticky Wilds, Jackpot Free Spins, and Extra Spins.

  • Combo Pots: Combine Power Pots for even more explosive payouts!

  • High Volatility: Chase those thrilling max wins of up to 23,000X your bet.

  • Hit Frequency: A solid 39.8% hit rate keeps the wins coming.

  • Stacked Wilds: More wilds mean more chances to score big.

  • RTP: Up to 96.25% for fair and competitive play.

The unique Combo Pots feature means you can mix and match bonus elements for a truly dynamic gaming experience!

🏆 Why Play Super Hoopers at Slots Capital?

Exclusive bonus for Super Hoopers
Trusted Rival Gaming platform
Fast payouts and reliable support
Available on desktop and mobile — play anywhere, anytime

This is the perfect opportunity to try out a high-energy slot that’s designed to engage and excite. Don’t miss out — grab your bonus and hit the court today!

🔑 How to Claim Your Super Hoopers Bonus

1️⃣ Log in to your Slots Capital Casino account.
2️⃣ Head to the cashier and enter code: HOOPERS150.
3️⃣ Make a minimum deposit of $25.
4️⃣ Enjoy your 150% bonus up to $500 and play Super Hoopers!

📌 Super Hoopers Slots Capital Bonus — FAQs

❓ Can I claim this bonus if I’m an existing player?
✅ Yes! This offer is open to all players at Slots Capital Casino.

❓ How long is the bonus valid?
⏳ The promotion runs from July 3 – 9, 2025, so don’t wait!

❓ What is the wagering requirement?
🎲 A 40X wagering requirement applies to the combined deposit and bonus.

🔥 Final Thoughts on Super Hoopers at Slots Capital

Super Hoopers delivers all the action you’d expect from a high-octane slot, with a chance to land serious wins through its unique Power Pots and Combo Pot bonuses. Combined with Slots Capital’s generous 150% bonus offer, this is a game and promotion you don’t want to miss.

👉 Ready to spin? Claim your bonus today and see if you can score that 23,000X max win!

Slots Capital Casino

Slots Capital Casino

Deposit $25 and get $100 + 300 FREE SPINS!

  • Wagering Req. 15x – Max Bet per Spin $10

Read Review

PLAY NOW
Free Spins
Maggie Bean
Maggie Bean
https://www.casinoplayersreport.com
Maggie Bean has been a part of our family since we began over 20 years ago when we started the Casino Scam Report site. She is head editor of articles as well as checking and reporting on the latest casino bonuses and promotions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here