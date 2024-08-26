Welcome Bonus Adventure at Red Stag Casino

Embark on a thrilling journey into the wilderness with Red Stag Casino’s Bigfoot Expedition!

Exclusively available at Red Stag, this game invites you to explore the uncharted territories of the casino world with none other than our adventurous mascot, Ryan. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or a newcomer to the world of online gaming, Red Stag has something exciting in store for you, starting with a Free Chip on the House to kick off your adventure.

Bonus Offer

To celebrate the launch of Bigfoot Expedition, Red Stag Casino is offering an irresistible bonus package that will enhance your gameplay and give you a head start in your hunt for the elusive Bigfoot.

$15 Free Chip for Bigfoot Expedition – New Game Bonus Code: 15BIGFOOT No Deposit Required Wagering Requirement: 40x Maximum Cashout: $160 Availability: August 22 – September 1 Eligible Players: New Players Only

350% Up to $700 Welcome Bonus + $10 Extra Cash on Your First Deposit Bonus Code: 350RSEXP Minimum Deposit: $10 Wagering Requirement: 30x (Bonus + Deposit) Availability: August 22 – September 1 Eligible Players: New Players Only



Game Description

Step into the wilderness with Red Stag’s Bigfoot Expedition, a captivating 5-reel, 75-payline slot game designed exclusively for Red Stag Casino. As you navigate the dense forests and rugged terrains, keep an eye out for the Red Stag wild symbol. This powerful symbol not only boosts your wins but can also turn entire reels wild, paving the way for incredible payouts.

But that’s not all—Bigfoot himself might just leave a trail of footprints that trigger bonus spins, offering you even more chances to win big. And if luck is truly on your side, you could hit the Super Slots Jackpot on any spin, turning your adventure into an unforgettable jackpot hunt.

Join Ryan and dive into this epic quest today. With the $15 Free Chip and the 350% Welcome Bonus, there’s no better time to start your Bigfoot Expedition at Red Stag Casino! Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer—begin your adventure before it’s too late!