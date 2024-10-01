Haunted Reels: Spooky Slots Fun Just in Time for Halloween!

As Halloween draws near, it’s time to gear up for some feel-good frights and fun with BGaming’s newest slot, Haunted Reels.

Set to release on October 15, 2024, this slot will whisk players into a neon-drenched boneyard bash, hosted by none other than a charismatic Skeleton. With spectral symbols glowing under a vibrant light, this game strikes a perfect balance between spooky and playful, making it a must-try for the Halloween season.

Gameplay Highlights:

Haunted Reels doesn’t just bring the chills, it’s packed with exciting features that will keep you entertained throughout the spooky season. Here’s what you can expect:

Wilds with Multipliers: These spectral symbols not only substitute for other symbols but also come with multipliers, boosting your chances of landing winning combinations.

Keep an eye out for glowing pumpkin Scatters! These can trigger one of the three versions of the Bonus Game, adding an extra layer of excitement to your spins.

During the Bonus round, you'll encounter coffins—each hiding something special! You can uncover a chosen character, additional spins, or even bigger multipliers. These bonuses can make all the difference in claiming the top prize.

The ultimate Halloween party favor is the potential for massive payouts. Collecting five multipliers in the Bonus round could spell your biggest win yet!

Game Details:

Type: Slots

Volatility: Medium-high (striking a balance between frequent, smaller wins and larger payouts)

RTP: 97.00% (a generous return-to-player rate)

97.00% (a generous return-to-player rate) Release Date: October 15, 2024

Why You’ll Love Haunted Reels:

The neon glow, spooky-cute symbols, and engaging bonus features make Haunted Reels more than just another slot game. It’s a celebration of Halloween with thrilling gameplay and plenty of winning potential. Whether you’re here for the fun theme or the chance to grab the big prizes with those magical multipliers, BGaming’s Haunted Reels is the perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit.

Don’t miss out on this spooky treat—mark your calendars for October 15th, and get ready for a haunted party like no other!