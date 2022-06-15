An Extra $75 on Deposits Over $25 at Slots Capital Casino

June 16, 2022 (Press Release) – With all the excitement of a dusk-to-dawn techno dance party, the new Raving Wildz is now available at Slots Capital Casino Wilds go wild in this colorful game as they multiply wins up to 81X.

To introduce the new game, the casino is adding an extra $75 to all deposits over $25. Players can deposit $25 and play with $100.

Raving Wildz is a psychedelic, medium-high volatility five-reel with neon colors and a heart-pounding dance track. Wilds can randomly multiply wins up to 3X. Wilds can multiply Wilds for up to 81X multiplier.

Scatters trigger up to 15 free spins. During free spins, new Wilds can land and stack on previous Wilds. The stack of Wilds will “Big Up”, increasing the win multiplier 1X.

RAVING WILDZ INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available June 16-30, 2022

$75 Bonus

Deposit $25, Get $100

Bonus code: RAVING100

Min. deposit $25. 40X rollover.

Bonus to be played on Raving Wildz only.

Known for its huge collection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming, Slots Capital recently added dozens of new games from Arrow’s Edge, Qora Games and Dragon Gaming to give players more choices than ever. Raving Wildz is a brand-new game from Qora.