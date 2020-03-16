Bingo Canada Scam Warning

We received the below complaint email from a player at Bingo Canada…

Complaint:

Hello

I hope that you can help me. I registered yesterday in Bingo Canada casino and got 25€ no deposit.I contacted support by live chat to ask about wagering requirements and acount verification. I wagered this bonus, and left with 90€ cash.

This morning I send my documents for verification and it was replied almost instantly and approved. In order to withdraw my winnings I was supposed to make a deposit first.

So tonight I wanted to make a deposit and that was not possible. There was a message that they can’t accept transaction from my location. I can’t ask to withdraw nieder. The Strange thing is that I can’t contact live support to ask what is going on, the icon with live chat is gone when I login. I wrote email to support and to security department witch I contacted this morning, but nothing. I am waiting now for reply. I am Croatian citizen, and my ID, Adress and credit card were approved this morning. Temporary I am located in Germany. I read terms, neider Croatia, nieder Germany are listed in restricted countrys. I newer placed bet higher than 2,5€ and 5 is max. I did not break any rules. And for my registration there was no problem. The problem started now when I tried to deposit in order to be able to withdraw my winnings. I have a Screenshots of my acount,restricted country’s list, unsuccessful deposit, balance on my account, verified account and no live chat suddenly. When you need it, I can send it to you. I hope that you can contact this casino, and help me resolve this situation.

Best regards, D

We contacted the casino and at first they didn’t reply. After sending out a second email to Bingo Canada they decided to reply with this response…

Support:

Hello,

Thank you for contacting us.

We have reviewed your account and wish to inform you it was closed due to several inconsistencies found on it. Kindly note this decision is irrevocable.

We wish you the best of luck in the future.

That was it. Not even a clue as to what those inconsistencies were. I sent the casino back this reply…

Since Bingo Canada is unwilling to tell their players what the “inconsistencies” are, and just confiscate player winnings, we will proceed to write up a scam report to warn our website visitors to avoid Bingo Canada.

And there you have it. We recommend players avoid Bingo Canada at this time!