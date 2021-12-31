Blackjack Players Win up to $500 on EveryGames’ New Thai Blossoms

January 3, 2022 (Press Release) — Betsoft’s new Thai Blossoms is the Slot of the Month for January in the Everygame Poker’s Casino Games section. Players can get up to 100 free spins on the exotic new game until January 31st. Also this week, Blackjack winners can win up to $500 bonuses.

Thai Blossoms is a 5-reel, 100 payline video slot with Sticky Stacking Wilds. Mangos, Durian and Lichee Nuts spin against a backdrop of lush tropical Asian farmland. The Wild is a breathtaking pink Lotus Blossom that can stay sticky for two spins. The Grand Elephant, lord of the fragrant jungle, is the Scatter. He trumpets in triumph when three or more appear, and awards up to 20 free spins and an instant Scatter pay up to $100.

“Brrrrrr. Winter can be so cold and dark,” said Juicy Stakes’ casino manager. “What a perfect time for a tropical fruits game!”

Until January 31st, players can get free spins on Thai Blossoms when they deposit as little as $25. They can win up to $250 during their free spins.

100 FREE SPINS ON THE SLOT OF THE MONTH: THAI BLOSSOMS

January 1-31, 2022

30 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit

Coupon code: THAI01

60 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit

Coupon code: THAI02

80 Free Spins with min. $75 deposit

Coupon code: THAI03

100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit

Coupon code: THAI04

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT

January 3-9, Blackjack players that hit Suited Blackjacks, or a Small Suite or Big Suite 21 can win bonus prizes up to $500 . They can win Blackjack Jackpot bonuses playing Blackjack 21, Double Draw and Perfect Pair, all found under the Tangente tab in the Casino section of the site.

Everygame Poker offers casino games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its Casino Games section and hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.

This month they’ll launch two more new games from Betsoft: Gold Tiger Ascent and Triple Juicy Drops.