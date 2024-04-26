Ignite Thursdays with Ignition’s $2,500 Weekly Freerolls!

Looking for some mid-week excitement? Look no further than Ignition’s thrilling $2,500 Weekly Poker Freerolls, happening every Thursday at 9:05pm ET.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, this is your chance to hit the felt and compete for your share of the guaranteed prize pool.

Getting in on the action is a breeze. Simply log into your Ignition account, navigate to the rewards dashboard, and claim your tournament ticket. Once validated, head over to the tournament lobby, click on the regular tab, and join the Weekly Ignition Rewards $2,500 Freeroll to kickstart your poker session.

Now, let’s go over some important terms and conditions to ensure you’re ready to roll. To be eligible for the weekly freeroll, you must be an Ignition Rewards player with Chrome status or higher. Don’t worry if you’re not there yet – you can climb the ranks by playing your favorite games on Ignition. Once you qualify, your free entry ticket will be delivered straight to your account by Friday at 5pm.

Keep in mind that tournament tickets are valid for 14 days, giving you plenty of time to plan your strategy and brush up on your skills. Plus, you can use your ticket to register for the next two scheduled freeroll tournaments, giving you even more opportunities to win big.

With a maximum of 7,000 entrants allowed, competition is sure to be fierce. So, whether you prefer bluffing your way to victory or playing it safe with a solid strategy, there’s room for everyone at the table.

Excited to join in on the fun? Don’t wait any longer – sign up for Ignition today to earn your entry ticket into the competition. And as if the thrill of the freerolls wasn’t enough, Ignition welcomes new players with a generous welcome bonus package worth up to $3,000 with Crypto deposits or $2,000 with Credit Cards.

So, what are you waiting for? Mark your calendars, sharpen your skills, and get ready to hit the felt every Thursday with Ignition’s $2,500 Weekly Poker Freerolls. With fame, fortune, and bragging rights on the line, it’s time to show the world what you’re made of. See you at the tables!