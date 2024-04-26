Get a 300% Deposit Bonus on Cash Vegas Triple Wild Slot

April 26, 2024 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino is bringing the thrill of the Strip right to players’ screen with an irresistible 300% deposit bonus on the renowned Cash Vegas Triple Wild slot, until the end of April.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the essence of Las Vegas with Cash Vegas Triple Wild. Featuring classic symbols and vibrant five-line reels, this game is tailor-made for those seeking an authentic Vegas slot experience.

Keep an eye out for the Wild symbol in the game, as it has the power to substitute for any other symbol except the Scatters. However, the true fortune lies with the Triple Wild. Any win with the Triple Wild symbol will result in a TRIPLE prize. Additionally, scatter wins are generously added on top of paylines, providing players with even more chances to reap rewards. The scatter symbol is lucky number 7.

Cash Vegas Triple Wild also offers an abundance of Free Spins to keep the excitement going. Free Spins symbols anywhere on the Reels can trigger up to 14 free spins.

Developed by Saucify, a provider of top-notch casino games, Cash Vegas Triple Wild is set to be an instant favorite among the 250-plus games available at Slots Capital Casino. Prepare for an unparalleled gaming experience that captures the thrills and excitement of a Vegas vacation.

300% DEPOSIT BONUS – UP TO $1000

Bonus code: VEGAS300

Min. deposit: $25, 45X rollover

Available to all players from April 26-30, 2024

