Win Big, Get Rewarded: Cashback Bonuses at Win A Day Casino

Looking to get more out of your WinADay Casino experience? Look no further than their fantastic cashback program!

Whether you’re a casual player or a high roller, WinADay offers a way to earn money back on your deposits.

Here’s how it works:

Earn cashback for every $500 deposited! Deposit $500 and get $50 back, deposit $1000 and get $100 back, and so on. There’s no cap on how much cashback you can earn!

VIP players get an extra boost! Bronze VIP members receive $55 in cashback, Silver get $60, Gold get $65, and Platinum members get a whopping $70 – all for every $500 deposit.

receive $55 in cashback, Silver get $60, Gold get $65, and Platinum members get a whopping $70 – all for every $500 deposit. Wagering requirement applies. Before you can withdraw your cashback bonus, you’ll need to wager it 10 times. For example, a $50 cashback bonus would require $500 in wagers before withdrawal.

Claiming your cashback is easy. Simply contact WinADay’s friendly customer support team and request the bonus. Once they verify you’ve met the requirements, the bonus will be added to your account.

New to Win A Day? They’ve got you covered!

Sign up today and receive a free $32 to start your bankroll rolling. Plus, enjoy a massive 200% match bonus on your first deposit! Just use the code FREE32SCMA when you sign up and deposit at least $25. With this generous welcome offer and their rewarding cashback program, WinADay Casino truly lives up to their motto of “Making Winners Every Day”!

Important to Note:

Always remember to review the full bonus terms and conditions before claiming any offer at WinADay Casino.

Ready to start winning and getting rewarded? Sign up for WinADay Casino today!