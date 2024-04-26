Don’t Miss Out on 200 Free Spins this Friday at Vegas Crest!

Are you ready to kickstart your weekend with some thrilling spins? If so, mark your calendars because there’s only one Friday left this month to take advantage of Vegas Crest’s Friday Spins Extravaganza!

Get ready to dive into the excitement and win 200 free spins every week on the featured slot of the week.

Here’s how it works: simply deposit at least $50 using any of the deposit options available at Vegas Crest to claim your 100 free spins on the exciting Primal Wilderness slot. Once your deposit is complete, the free spins will be automatically credited to your qualifying account. It’s that easy! Plus, this special promotion can’t be combined with any other bonus, so you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss out on this exclusive offer.

Keep in mind that a minimum deposit of $50 is required to claim the spins, and you can claim them twice per week with a qualifying deposit for each claim. Additionally, all winnings are subject to a 48x wagering requirement before you can make a withdrawal. And don’t forget, free spin winnings must be used within seven days or they will expire, so be sure to make the most of them while you can!

While the winnings from your spins can’t be used to play mini games, cash-only games, or live bingo, there’s still plenty of excitement waiting for you. And if you’re a first-time depositor, you’re in for an extra treat! You’ll receive a special bonus offer of 300% up to $1,500 on your initial deposit of just $25 or more. That’s right – Vegas Crest is welcoming new players with open arms and a generous bonus package.

However, keep in mind that the welcome package is subject to a 40x wagering requirement on both the deposit and bonus amount. But with so many spins and bonuses up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to join in on the fun at Vegas Crest.

So what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on your chance to claim 200 free spins this Friday and start your weekend off with a bang! Head over to Vegas Crest now to claim your spins and experience the excitement for yourself. With thrilling games, generous bonuses, and endless opportunities to win big, Vegas Crest is the ultimate destination for online casino enthusiasts. Claim your free spins today and get ready for an unforgettable gaming experience!