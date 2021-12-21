Play Next Casino’s €15,000 Stakelogic Prize Pool Promo

Play NextCasino Christmas through New Year for some guaranteed cash prizes

NextCasino is ending the year with a bang, a big bang thanks to the final Stakelogic Winterfest tournament. Starting on Christmas Day and running through January 2nd .

How do you qualify for a chance to win one of the top 100 guaranteed cash prizes? Just play any of the qualifying slots; Joker Drop, Apes of Doom, Book of Santa, Old Fellow and Wild Stockings to earn the highest single win in relation to your bet. If you are playing $1.00 per spin and win $5 you will earn yourself 5 points. The minimum bet size per spin is $0.10.

Prizes

1st place- $2,500

2nd place- $2,000

3rd place- $1,500

4th place- $1,000

5th place- $750

6th-10th place- $500

11th-15th place- $250

16th-25th place- $100

26th-50th place- $50

51st-100th place- $25

No wagering required for any of the cash prizes. The total winnings a player can win is $7,500 across the entire Aspire Global operated brands. All winners will be announced on January 3rd.

Sign up today to get in the tournament competition. NextCasino is offering all new players 100% up to $200 plus 100 free spins on Twin Spin.