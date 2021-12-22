Royal Panda is Hosting a Special 3K Christmas Tournament

Don’t miss out playing Royal Pandas 3K Christmas Special Tournament this week. Put your spinning skills to the test and spin your way to the top of the leaderboard to share $3,000 in cash prizes.

If you have what it takes and are in the top 10 you are guaranteed a festive cash prize. Join now and win in Royal Panda’s $3,000 Christmas Tournament.

To qualify just play any of the eligible games and earn points for your net wins. One point will be earned for $1 in net wins and so on. Eligible games for the promotion are Buffalo King Megaways, Rise of Giza PowerNudge and 5 Lions Megaways.

Here is the prize pool in numbers:

1st prize

€1,000

2nd prize

€500

3rd prize

€300

4th prize

€250

5th-7th

€200

8th prize

€150

9th-10th prize

€100

This is an opt-in promotion meaning you must opt in before playing. The minimum bet to qualify for points is $0.60 per spin. Only one prize can be won per player. In the event of a tie the player who earned the most points first will win.

All cash prizes will be credited within 72 hours after the promotion end date. Since all prizes are issued in cash there are no playthrough requirements.

Visit Royal Panda this week to play in their $3K Christmas Tournament!

