Hot Game of the Month: Triple Paradise Riches at Red Stag Casino

Red Stag’s Hot Game of the Month: Triple Paradise Riches, Get Two Fantastic Bonuses All January Long!

It’s a new month and a new year, and if your familiar with Red Stag Casino that means new bonuses and rewards when you play their Hot Game of the month. All month long claim a Top Bonus worth 350% extra on top of your deposits, 100 free spins, plus x2 Comp Points when you play Triple Paradise Riches.

January 1st – 31st 350% Welcome Bonus + 100 Free Spins on Triple Paradise Riches – Redeemable x3 total HOTRICHES January 1st – 31st Make your 1st deposit and get x2 comp points if you wager on Triple Paradise Riches No Coupon Needed



Here is how to claim your bonuses:

1. Log in to your account and enter the cashier to make a minimum deposit of at least $25.

2. Select a payment method from the list provided. Credit Cards or Crypto options and $10 for all other methods.

3. Enter the deposit amount and any other required details. Make sure that in coupon you enter the code listed above, then click on “validate”.

4. The validated bonus will appear right above the Coupon Code box, just select it and click Next.

5. Done! As soon as your deposit is processed your bonus will be credited to your account.

Red Stag’s general terms and conditions apply to the above bonuses.

The Hot Game of the Month is just one of the great promotions at Red Stag Casino. Players also receive daily, weekly and other monthly giveaways with just about every deposit matched, or free spins waiting to be claimed.

If you’re wanting a winning and fun online experience them saddle up to fun at Red Stag Casino!